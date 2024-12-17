Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Military holds final rehearsal for the opening ceremony of Việt Nam Defence Expo 2024

December 17, 2024 - 17:29
During a final rehearsal on December 17, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of National Defense, praised the meticulous preparations, highlighting the professionalism of participating forces and the significance of the event in marking 80 years of the Việt Nam People’s Army.
The Su-30 MK2 fighter squad performs during the rehearsal. —  VNA/VNS Photos Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition 2024 is set to open on December 19 at Gia Lâm Airport in Hà Nội, showcasing the nation’s advancements in defence capabilities and fostering international cooperation.

During a final rehearsal on Tuesday, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of National Defence, praised the meticulous preparations, highlighting the professionalism of participating forces and the significance of the event in marking 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024).

According to the latest update, this year's expo already had 242 domestic and international units and businesses participating.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of National Defence, presides over the rehearsal.

According to the plan, the opening ceremony will consist of two main parts. In the artistic segment, four performances will be presented: “Vietnamese Bamboo,” “Việt Nam – Land and People,” featuring folk melodies from the Northwest, Red River Delta, Central, and Central Highlands regions, “Việt Nam in Vibrant Colours,” and “Aspirations for Peace – Connecting the World.” Two hot air balloons flying the Vietnamese national flag will prominently mark the centrepiece of the artistic displays.

Following the artistic performances, the ceremonial segment will include the participation of leaders of the Party, State, Army, and both domestic and international delegates. It is expected that Party and State leaders will deliver a speech welcoming the exhibition, after which the delegates will press the button to officially inaugurate the event.

The missile display area of the Air Defence - Air Force Service.

The ceremony will be followed by aerial displays and performances featuring martial arts and military dogs. The aerial display will be performed by the Việt Nam People’s Air Force; martial arts performances by the Commando Forces; and military dog training demonstrations by the Border Guard Forces. Additionally, the opening ceremony will include performances by the Female Military Band and the Honour Guards of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Military K9 unit showcasing their training.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Exhibition Steering Committee, Chiến praised all officers, soldiers, artists, performers, and agencies involved in the rehearsal. He noted that the preparations were thorough and meticulous, from personnel, equipment, and content to logistical arrangements and props for the opening ceremony.

Acknowledging the efforts and hard work of the participating forces, Chiến commended the rehearsal’s success.

An overview of the rehearsal.

​“We can be proud of the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by some forces, who have been practicing since March, especially in the recent crucial period,” the army official emphasised, while calling for timely recognition, commendation, and motivation for those participating in the organisation and performances after the exhibition concludes.

Chiến also instructed the Exhibition Organising Committee to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to deploy traffic police and security police alongside military forces to regulate and control traffic flow from main roads leading to the exhibition venue. Regarding the opening ceremony, he requested the addition of the exhibition’s theme flag alongside the national flag flown by the two hot air balloons.

Special forces perform combat demonstration.

Military participants at the exhibition must wear formal K24 uniforms and the 80th anniversary insignia of the Việt Nam People’s Army, symbolising the pride and honour of the Army on its 80th founding anniversary.

The Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition 2024 will take place from December 19 to 22, 2024, at Gia Lâm Airport in Hà Nội. The opening ceremony will be held on the morning of December 19. The exhibition spans over 100,000sq.m, with indoor display areas covering 15,000sq.m (double the size of the 2022 exhibition) and outdoor areas exceeding 20,000sq.m.

The helicopter squad performs during the rehearsal.

In addition to the display areas for domestic and international units and enterprises, the Organising Committee will arrange a Việt Namese Cultural Space and an area showcasing “Achievements in Building the People’s Armed Forces and National Defence,” highlighting 80 years of the Việt Nam People’s Army’s development, 35 years of the All-People National Defence Day, and achievements in economic-defence products, digital transformation, and signature products from ministries, sectors, localities, organisations, associations, and businesses.

Moreover, within the exhibition framework, activities such as exchanges, networking, and collaborations between agencies, units, and enterprises will take place, alongside business-to-business meetings, technical military seminars, and presentations of economic and defense achievements.

The exhibition will open to the public for free starting 1.30pm on December 21. — VNS

