Deputy PM stresses need to prevent brain drain during ministry merger process

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà emphasised the need to prevent brain drain and the waste of talent during the merger of the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Transport.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting on the proposed merger of the two ministries on Tuesday at the Government headquarters.

At the meeting, Minister of Transport Trần Hồng Minh shared information about the discussions between the two ministries regarding the orientation, structure, arrangement and merger process.

The two ministries are conducting thorough reviews to agree on a merger plan that ensures streamlining, efficiency and effectiveness to meet the demands of the new era.

Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị said that the preliminary assessment from the joint steering committee of the two ministries indicated that the merger plan essentially met the requirements set by the Central Steering Committee, the Government and the directives of the General Secretary.

The two ministries have also identified the tasks and operational framework for the new ministry after the merger, according to the assessment. The leaders of both ministries are continuing to review and address difficulties and obstacles in the management of construction economics and certain affiliated enterprises.

The merger plan is based on the functions and tasks of each unit, with a careful review of overlapping or intersecting functions to ensure a scientific and streamlined integration, avoiding a mechanical approach.

At the same time, the organisational apparatus will be consolidated to implement state management in specific fields.

In concluding the meeting, Deputy PM Hà emphasised that the merger “should not be conducted mechanically, but should combine strengths for greater efficiency.”

He instructed the leaders of the two ministries to continue reviewing and clarifying the functions and tasks of the new ministry, thereby designing an appropriate organisational apparatus to ensure effectiveness, efficiency and high performance.

Overlapping and intersecting functions must be reorganised based on the principle that "one organisation can handle multiple tasks, but one task cannot be assigned to two organisations," as he said.

After the merger, the new ministry must consolidate its apparatus to fulfil its assigned functions and tasks based on the principle that "each task must have a corresponding organisation", he stated.

Additionally, Deputy PM Hà instructed the two ministries to continue working closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs to develop clear policies and criteria for evaluating qualifications, capacity, experience, training and retraining of staff, officials and employees during the organisational and personnel restructuring process.

“The newly merged ministry must demonstrate a stronger spirit of innovation and vision for state management of socio-economic infrastructure, especially in areas such as transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, telecommunications and water supply and drainage,” he said.

Earlier the same day, Deputy PM Hà chaired a meeting on the proposed merger of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

At the meeting, representatives of the two ministries reported on the merger plan and the reorganisation of affiliated units. They also exchanged views on issues with differing opinions to ensure unified, seamless management, especially in rural infrastructure, water resource management, disaster prevention and veterinary services.

Discussions were held regarding the proposed name for the new ministry after the merger and the plan for a unified, synchronised organisational structure and operations from central to local levels.

The Deputy Prime Minister provided directions on merging and organising management areas of the two ministries with overlapping responsibilities.

He instructed the leaders of the two ministries to thoroughly review their plans to ensure unified, seamless, efficient and effective management. He also urged them to finalise the merger plan promptly before submitting it to the relevant authorities. — VNS