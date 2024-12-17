National Assembly reviews 2024 work year

HÀ NỘI - National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired a meeting on Tuesday morning to review the work of 2024, highlighting significant legislative achievements, economic resilience and progress in institutional reforms, despite challenges posed by economic uncertainties and natural disasters.

With GDP growth estimated at 7 per cent and all socio-economic targets surpassed, the Chairman praised the collective efforts of the National Assembly and outlined priorities for 2025 to further streamline operations and enhance governance.

In his report at the meeting, Secretary-General of the National Assembly and Head of the National Assembly Office Lê Quang Tùng said that in 2024, with high determination for national and public interests, agencies worked in solidarity to overcome challenges and complete an enormous workload. Specifically, following Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee, the National Assembly's Party Delegation promptly established a Steering Committee, chaired by Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, to oversee the implementation process.

Throughout the year, the National Assembly Office issued 48 documents to implement conclusions from the Party and State's top leaders. Notably, 93 out of 109 tasks under the Party Delegation’s Action Plan and 73 out of 103 directives and resolutions had been completed. The National Assembly also successfully organised two regular sessions and four extraordinary sessions, passing 31 laws and 64 resolutions with high consensus while reviewing 21 other draft laws.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn highlighted the achievements made in a challenging year marked by economic difficulties and damages caused by Typhoon Yagi. He emphasised that under the leadership of the Party, supervision by the National Assembly and the Government’s flexible management, Việt Nam’s economy remained stable, and all 15 socio-economic targets were achieved or exceeded. Key progress included infrastructure breakthroughs, improved public policies, and strengthened anti-corruption measures, fostering trust in the Party and State.

Mẫn praised the National Assembly’s efforts in legislative work, particularly addressing bottlenecks to support economic growth. At its 8th session, the National Assembly passed landmark decisions such as the amended Public Investment Law and consolidated investment and fiscal laws to streamline resources. Other historic decisions included approving high-speed rail projects, restarting Ninh Thuận's nuclear power initiative and making adjustments to Long Thành International Airport's investment plans.

Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stressed the importance of preparations for upcoming National Assembly sessions, particularly the extraordinary meeting in February 2025 and the 9th and 10th sessions. He urged improvements in legislative document quality, timely distribution of materials and innovations in session organisation. Efforts would focus on strengthening the National Assembly’s role as a body that serves the people.

The Chairman emphasised discipline, organisational streamlining and capacity building for staff while directing efforts to conclude Resolution 18’s review and complete institutional reforms. He also called for thoughtful planning for the 2025 Diên Hồng Awards and improving administrative efficiency.

Looking ahead to 2025, Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn announced plans to establish the National Assembly Party Committee directly under the Party Central Committee, aligning structures to ensure streamlined operations. The National Assembly would focus on institutional reforms, clear task delegation and enhanced supervision to promote efficiency and transparency.

The Chairman concluded by encouraging unity among all National Assembly officials and staff to overcome challenges and achieve greater success in the year ahead. VNS