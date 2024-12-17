Vietnamese, Venezuelan Deputy FMs hold 10th political consultation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt and his Venezuelan counterpart Tatiana Pugh co-chaired the 10th political consultation between the two countries’ foreign ministries in Hà Nội on Monday.

Việt stressed that Việt Nam always values and wishes to strengthen the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Partnership with Venezuela.

He spoke highly of the progress in the bilateral friendship and cooperation since the two countries established diplomatic ties 35 years ago (December 18, 1989 - 2024), while acknowledging that the two sides still have significant room and potential to expand cooperation in the coming time.

For her part, Tatiana affirmed Venezuela considers Việt Nam one of its top important partners, and noted Venezuelan leaders' determination to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly towards elevating economic and trade cooperation on par with the good political relations.

She congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements and external affairs, calling Việt Nam a model of overcoming challenges to build and develop the nation.

Both officials highly valued the results of bilateral delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, especially the meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Kazan, Russia in October, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang’s visit to Venezuela in April, and the trips to Việt Nam by Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Gomez in June, and Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in December.

The two sides reviewed cooperation and discussed orientations and measures for the time ahead, emphasising the importance of boosting collaboration in trade, oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunications, construction, people-to-people exchanges, and local-level partnership based on signed agreements.

They agreed to expedite the organisation of the 4th meeting of the Việt Nam-Venezuela Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, coordinate to effectively implement the agreements signed in recent times, and promote negotiations on agreements to establish a favourable legal framework for strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

The officials held in-depth discussions on international and regional issues of common concern, agreeing to strengthen coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, to amplify the voices and safeguard the legitimate interests of developing countries in the international arena, and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

They shared a common stance in supporting the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. — VNS