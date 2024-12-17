Public security must help increase space for growth: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Public security forces must be pioneers in realising the directions of the Party and the Politburo for Việt Nam’s new era of development, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said at the year-end review of the Central Public Security Party Committee on Tuesday.

“Ensuring national security and order must contribute to increasing the space for development, promoting investment and business activities, creating the most favourable conditions for all activities within the framework of the law, developing the country and improving the lives of individuals, organisations and businesses both in the country and abroad,” Lâm said.

This is especially important in national digital transformation and apparatus streamlining, as well as prevention of resource wastefulness and environmental pollution, he said.

The Party chief stressed innovative thinking in national security, thereby revamping the role of public security forces in informing and advising the Party and the State on security and order.

Protecting national security is adopting a long-term vision in safeguarding the homeland, optimising resources and turning challenges into opportunities for the country’s development, thereby continuously strengthening national defence and security capabilities.

In addition to actively informing and providing strategic advice to the country’s leadership on traditional and non-traditional security issues, public security forces must also focus on development opportunities, strategic technologies, digital and green transformations and strengthening Việt Nam’s contributions to peace in the region and the world.

Optimal efforts are also required to ensure the smooth operations of local Party Congresses at all levels, leading to the 14th National Party Congress.

Party leader Lâm underscored that Việt Nam was at a crossroads of new opportunities and challenges, which meant that failing to seize the moment could lead to the country falling further behind compared to the world.

Therefore, the Central Public Security Party Committee’s key tasks for 2025 and the following years would require high political determination and scientific methodologies for implementation.

The Party chief expressed confidence that with the tradition of unity, strong will and determination, as well as the pioneering spirit in taking action and responsibility, the Central Public Security Party Committee and the national public security forces would certainly accomplish their set goals for 2025 – in celebration of the country’s major anniversaries next year.

Reports at the review conference showed that despite multiple challenges in 2024, with strong political determination and high efforts, the Central Public Security Party Committee has upheld its responsibilities and fulfilled the role of an advisor to the Party and the State on important policies to ensure security, order and socio-economic development.

At the same time, they set an example by effectively implementing various measures for national security protection and maintaining social order and safety, with multiple security issues addressed at the grassroots level.

Strategic advice for the Party and the State has been a highlight of the sector, which contributes to unified thinking and action in handling many foreign and domestic issues, thereby optimising opportunities and advantages for the country’s growth. Crime rates have been sustainably reduced, surpassing the targets set by the National Assembly.

The Ministry of Public Security has also taken the lead in building and perfecting the legal framework, proactively proposing legal improvements on many emerging issues such as the draft Data Law, as well as administrative procedures.

In addition, the ministry has played a major role in renovating thousands of houses for families in poverty, policy beneficiaries, ethnic minorities and those who contributed to the national revolutions.

Their work has strengthened the people’s support for security-defence forces, ensuring a solid foundation for national protection.

Public security forces have also continued to play a key role in national digital transformation and in building an e-government.

The goal is to continue administrative reforms, measures against corruption and misconduct and resource optimisation for strong, modern and transparent public security forces that meet the requirements of the new era, as per the Politburo’s direction. — VNS