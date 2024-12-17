Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

State President receives Belarusian defence minister

December 17, 2024 - 17:01
The Vietnamese president affirmed that the Party, State, Army, and people of Việt Nam value the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Belarus, which has been nurtured by the leaders and people of both countries over many generations.
President Lương Cường welcomes Belarusian Minister of Defence Khrenin Viktor Gennadievich in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường received Belarusian Minister of Defence Khrenin Viktor Gennadievich in Hà Nội on Tuesday as the latter is in Việt Nam for an official visit and the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024.

Welcoming the Belarusian delegation led by the minister, President Cường affirmed that the Party, State, Army, and people of Việt Nam value the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Belarus, which has been nurtured by the leaders and people of both countries over many generations.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the sincere and effective assistance that the Soviet Union, including Belarus, provided to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification.

Cường expressed his pleasure at seeing the Việt Nam-Belarus traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation continue to grow. Their political and diplomatic relations continue to be promoted, creating a strong foundation for cooperation in other areas such as defence, security, economy, trade, investment, education, science and technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, the Belarusian minister affirmed that cooperation between the two countries across all fields is flourishing on the basis of mutual respect, despite geographical distance. Both sides share common stances on many international and regional issues, as well as the approach for a multipolar world that serves the interests of their peoples.

The Belarusian minister praised Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements in recent years, which have improved the living standards of its people and enhanced Việt Nam's stature internationally. He emphasised that Belarus considers Việt Nam a priority in its foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region and hopes to continue strengthening and elevating bilateral relations.

Informing the Vietnamese President on the results of his talks with defence minister Phan Văn Giang, Khrenin confirmed that defence cooperation between the two countries has seen positive developments, enhancing the professionalism and combat readiness of both militaries, contributing to the overall friendship cooperative relationship.

He expressed hope that this visit will create momentum and open a new phase of cooperation in defence.

Appreciating the outcomes of the talks between the two defence ministers, President Cường urged both sides to further promote and deepen bilateral defence cooperation through delegation exchanges at all levels, maintain the effective operation of existing mechanisms and enhance collaboration in training, military medicine, and military history. — VNA/VNS

Opinion

Belarus remembers the past to save peace for the future

Article by Ambassador of Belarus to Việt Nam H.E. Mr. Uladzimir Baravikou for the Việt Nam News on the occasion of the 3rd July - Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders

Politics & Law

Embassy promotes Việt Nam-Bangladesh economic trade ties

Emphasising that Việt Nam is a coastal country with favourable conditions for agricultural and tourism development, the ambassador suggested both sides explore the potential for connectivity, exchanges, and parnerships between their localities, thereby enhancing collaboration and sharing development experience in various fields, as well as promoting economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.
Politics & Law

NA prepares for political system reform in 2025

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn announced that in February 2025, the NA will hold the 9th extraordinary session to discuss and decide on the apparatus of NA agencies, those under the NA Standing Committee, and Government agencies after restructuring.

