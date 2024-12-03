Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

Discover Italy's cutting-edge military technologies at Vietnam Defence EXPO 2024

December 03, 2024 - 15:00
From December 19-22, the Vietnam Defence Expo 2024 will take place at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi. At the exhibition, the pavilion of the Italian Trade Agency in Vietnam, featuring ten leading businesses that will introduce advanced technologies in the military and security fields, is expected to attract a large number of visitors.

Over the four days, visitors will have the opportunity to meet and connect directly with Italian businesses to learn about a wide range of technologies, including Programmable Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulation solutions for EW and radar assessment, electronic defence systems, design, production, sale, and servicing of naval platforms, shipbuilding technologies, 3D X-band radar, tactical consoles; Inertial systems, advanced gyrocompasses, INS, IMU, several solutions for coastal surveillance, virtually indestructible waterproof cases, Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) technology, production of fast patrol boats, cyber intelligence technology and solutions, systems engineering and integration, electronics and satellite telecommunications.

Source: Italian Trade Agency

Vietnam and Italy officially established diplomatic relations on March 23, 1973. Over the past 50 years, the friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has received continuous attention and promotion from the leaders of the Party, State, and Government across many fields, such as politics and diplomacy, economy and society, trade and investment, defence and security, culture and tourism, and people-to-people exchanges./.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Ba Den Mountain – A pilgrimage to the sacred land

Standing at an elevation of 986m, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province in the southeastern region of Vietnam is often called the 'Roof of the Southern Region' and has long been honoured as a sacred mountain in the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people.
Brandinfo

Sunstone Partners announces strategic investment in KMS Technology to drive innovation & growth

Vietnam, 22 November 2024 — Sunstone Partners, a premier private equity firm focused on accelerating growth in technology-enabled services and software companies, today announced its strategic investment in KMS Technology, a leading provider of digital engineering, data, and AI services. This investment will fuel KMS Technology’s continued growth, innovation, and expansion of service offerings.
Brandinfo

A magical night in a sacred land

Nighttime on the summit of Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam, is even more enchanting with a lighting system designed by Shin Takamatsu, an award-winning architect from Japan.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom