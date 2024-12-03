Discover Italy's cutting-edge military technologies at Vietnam Defence EXPO 2024

Over the four days, visitors will have the opportunity to meet and connect directly with Italian businesses to learn about a wide range of technologies, including Programmable Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) simulation solutions for EW and radar assessment, electronic defence systems, design, production, sale, and servicing of naval platforms, shipbuilding technologies, 3D X-band radar, tactical consoles; Inertial systems, advanced gyrocompasses, INS, IMU, several solutions for coastal surveillance, virtually indestructible waterproof cases, Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) technology, production of fast patrol boats, cyber intelligence technology and solutions, systems engineering and integration, electronics and satellite telecommunications.

Vietnam and Italy officially established diplomatic relations on March 23, 1973. Over the past 50 years, the friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has received continuous attention and promotion from the leaders of the Party, State, and Government across many fields, such as politics and diplomacy, economy and society, trade and investment, defence and security, culture and tourism, and people-to-people exchanges./.