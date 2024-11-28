Phu Quoc named one of the world's 25 must-visit destinations for 2025 by Travel + Leisure

The renowned global travel magazine Travel + Leisure recently revealed its list of the "25 Most Inspiring Travel Destinations for 2025." The selected locations were chosen based on criteria such as pristine natural landscapes, uniqueness, and tourism development potential.

Phu Quoc has proudly become the sole representative of Vietnam on this prestigious list, alongside world-famous travel hotspots like Phuket (Thailand), Hawaii (USA), the Great Barrier Reef (Australia), Reykjavik (Iceland), and Machu Picchu (Peru).

Explaining why Phu Quoc was selected, Travel + Leisure writer Esha Dasgupta describes the island’s enchanting beauty as something that "melts the hearts of all visitors. Night markets, crystal-clear waters, abundant diving opportunities, fresh seafood, lush rainforests, and a rich animal ecosystem make up the island's charm."

It’s not just the natural beauty that draws visitors; numerous iconic experiences have contributed to the island’s magnetism. Travel + Leisure recommends the experience of riding the world’s longest three-rope cable car to Hon Thom Island. This isn't the first time the Hon Thom Cable Car has received international acclaim. CNN has called it a fantastic experience in Phu Quoc, while the travel bible Lonely Planet considers it one of the island’s most worthwhile experiences.

In addition to the Hon Thom Cable Car, the U.S. magazine also suggests visiting Duong Dong Night Market or exploring the wilderness at Phu Quoc National Park.

Travel + Leisure highlights that the best time to explore Phu Quoc is from November to April, when the island is at its most beautiful, with a series of new experiences launching to welcome visitors during this season.

The Symphony of the Sea show at Sunset Town is a vibrant mix of jet ski performances, flyboards, and various fireworks displays. True to its name, Symphony of the Sea presents a rare water fireworks show that creates a blooming light garden on the water's surface with breathtaking visual effects. This performance also strengthens Phu Quoc's reputation as the "fireworks island," with two shows every night, the second at 10 p.m. at Sunset Town.

At Sunset Town, the festive atmosphere is more alive than ever, with the 365-day beer festival, which officially launched in November at Sun Bavaria Bistro. With six varieties of Sun KraftBeer, unique European cuisine, music, and lively dances, visitors can enjoy their "sleepless nights" in Phu Quoc.

In addition to these unique experiences, Travel + Leisure emphasizes another important factor contributing to Phu Quoc’s success: its exceptional visa policy. The 30-day visa exemption for all international tourists has made the island an even more attractive destination for travelers this holiday season.

“If you don’t have a Vietnamese visa, you can still enjoy a 30-day visa exemption in Phu Quoc,” Travel + Leisure writes. Furthermore, thanks to numerous direct flights from South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Singapore, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe, it is easier than ever for tourists to reach Phu Quoc.

This marks the second time Phu Quoc has been featured in Travel + Leisure's list of must-visit destinations this year, following its recognition as the "Second Best Island in the World" in the World’s Best Awards. This recognition not only honors Phu Quoc but also serves as a source of pride for Vietnam’s tourism industry. Phu Quoc continues to affirm its status as an unmissable destination, gaining increasing international attention and shining brightly on the global travel map.