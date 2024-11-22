Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

Ba Den Mountain – A pilgrimage to the sacred land

November 22, 2024 - 16:03
Standing at an elevation of 986m, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province in the southeastern region of Vietnam is often called the 'Roof of the Southern Region' and has long been honoured as a sacred mountain in the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people.

Not only associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau Bodhisattva, it is also a blessed land and sanctuary where individuals come to seek peace, foster faith, and cultivate hope.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu aims to become key economic driver of Southeastern Vietnam

With its strategically significant location as the gateway to the sea for Southeastern Vietnam, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (BR-VT) Province is positioning itself as a key driver of economic growth for the region. The province has set ambitious goals, including an average annual growth rate of 8.1–8.6% for Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), excluding oil and gas, from 2021 to 2030.
Brandinfo

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu aims to become a national hub for the chemical industry

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province is positioning itself to become one of Vietnam's key centres for the chemical industry. With its strategic advantages and abundant resources, the province is well-placed to attract both domestic and international investment. Key players like South Korea's Hyosung Group are already investing heavily in high-tech, sustainable chemical projects, cementing the province’s role as a vital part of Vietnam’s industrial future.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom