Ba Den Mountain – A pilgrimage to the sacred land

Standing at an elevation of 986m, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province in the southeastern region of Vietnam is often called the 'Roof of the Southern Region' and has long been honoured as a sacred mountain in the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people.
Not only associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau Bodhisattva, it is also a blessed land and sanctuary where individuals come to seek peace, foster faith, and cultivate hope.
Following the introduction of new direct flights from South Korea, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe, Phu Quoc Island continues to enhance its appeal with direct flights from Singapore. It is emerging as a popular weekend destination for international tourists and expatriates working in neighboring countries such as Thailand and Singapore.
Vietnamese agricultural conglomerate Hùng Nhơn Group earlier this week in Hanover, Germany signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s Big Dutchman Group to develop 12 poultry and pig farming projects in the southern provinces of Việt Nam between 2025 and 2030.
Ho Chi Minh City – In conjunction with World Diabetes Day on November 14, Novo Nordisk Vietnam organised a series of community initiatives in collaboration with partners from both the public and private sectors.
"We need to understand that the brand is not only an affirmation of product quality, but also a commitment to sustainable development, aiming for a green era," the Prime Minister emphasized to the winning companies at the Vietnam National Brand 2024.
With its strategically significant location as the gateway to the sea for Southeastern Vietnam, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (BR-VT) Province is positioning itself as a key driver of economic growth for the region. The province has set ambitious goals, including an average annual growth rate of 8.1–8.6% for Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), excluding oil and gas, from 2021 to 2030.
As one of the most attractive destinations in Vietnam, and with strong growth in tourism sales, Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu is proactively preparing to welcome the anticipated surge in tourists during the final months of the year.
Starting in November, two art performance shows combining extreme sports with Jet Ski and Flyboard will make their official debut at Sunset Town (Phu Quoc), kicking off a series of "blockbuster" shows for Pearl Island's year-end festival season.
Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province is positioning itself to become one of Vietnam's key centres for the chemical industry. With its strategic advantages and abundant resources, the province is well-placed to attract both domestic and international investment. Key players like South Korea's Hyosung Group are already investing heavily in high-tech, sustainable chemical projects, cementing the province’s role as a vital part of Vietnam’s industrial future.