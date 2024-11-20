Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

FE CREDIT celebrates year-end by thanking customers with lucrative prizes

November 20, 2024 - 09:00
From now until January 12 next year FE CREDIT is running a series of customer appreciation programmes called “Close the Year, Welcome Good Fortune” with a range of exciting prizes like gold, iPhone 16, vacuum cleaners, and thousands of Urbox e-gift cards totally worth VNĐ2.68 billion (US$105,520).

FE CREDIT is launching two special programmes called “Close the Year, Welcome Good Fortune – Lucky draw” (November 8 – January 12) and “Close the Year, Welcome Good Fortune – Gift Card Programme” (October 28 – January 12), offering customers the chance to enjoy double benefits.

“Close the Year, Welcome Good Fortune – Lucky draw” offers customers who use any consumer finance product from FE CREDIT, such as loans to buy motorcycles, mobile phones or electronics, personal consumer loans or credit cards with a total value of at least VNĐ5 million ($197), a code to participate in the lucky wheel event.

Lucky customers stand to win nine special prizes of one tael of SJC 999.9 gold, 16 first prizes of an iPhone 16 128GB, 28 second prizes of one mace of SJC 999.9 gold, 99 third prizes of a Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner, and 875 consolation prizes of a VNĐ500,000 Urbox e-gift card.

FE CREDIT regularly launches promotional programmes with valuable gifts. Photo: FE CREDIT

"Close the Year, Welcome Good Fortune – Gift Card Programme" offers thousands of Urbox e-gift cards worth up to VNĐ200,000 each.

This special programme is exclusively for customers who obtain instalment loans for motorcycles*, instalment loans for mobile phones and electronics*, or personal consumer loans through phone sales channels*.

(*Terms and conditions apply).

‘Festival’ of Year-End Offers

In addition to these special programmes, customers can also take part in other ongoing promotions offered by FE CREDIT.

From October 22 to December 22, 2024, the 'Lucky Loan – Speed Up Your Success' programme offers customers the chance to receive Urbox e-gift cards worth up to VNĐ500,000 each.

To qualify, they simply need to register and successfully get a personal consumer loan through the FE ONLINE 2.0 app.

The “Exclusive Rewards – Get a New Ride and Enjoy Amazing Gifts” programme is exclusively for loyal customers.

When taking out an instalment loan for a motorcycle, in addition to attractive interest rates starting at zero per cent, customers will also receive an Urbox e-gift card worth up to VNĐ500,000.

With the “Invite a Friend Today – Gifts Delivered Right to You” programme, launched in August 2024, FE CREDIT offers Urbox e-gift cards worth up to VNĐ400,000 as a thank-you gift to customers who have not only used the company's consumer finance products but have also referred friends.

Since the beginning of 2024 FE CREDIT has launched one promotional programme after another to maximise benefits for customers. Photo FE CREDIT

In the spirit of the year-end shopping season, especially with the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year (Tết) in 2025, FE CREDIT's series of promotional programmes "Close the Year, Welcome Good Fortune" aims to offer customers legitimate, reliable consumer finance solutions and the chance to win valuable prizes.

The programmes are designed to reduce financial worries, allowing customers to focus on achieving their goals and plans for the new year.

FE CREDIT is a leading consumer finance company in the market and a member of the VPBank financial ecosystem.

For more detailed information about the promotional programmes, customers are encouraged to visit the website www.fecredit.com.vn or contact the customer service hotline at 1900 6535 or 1900 6939.

A pioneer in the consumer finance industry in Việt Nam, FE CREDIT offers a range of consumer finance products and services such as personal consumer loans, instalment loans for buying mobile phones and electronics, instalment loans for buying motorcycles, and credit cards.

FE CREDIT has more than 14 million customers across the country. Customers can get consumer loans from FE CREDIT through multiple platforms, including the FE Online app, online via its website, in person at over 13,000 transaction points, and from its nationwide sales team.

In 2024 FE CREDIT was honoured as among the Top 5 Most Trusted Companies in the Finance Sector in the Financial Company category.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu aims to become key economic driver of Southeastern Vietnam

With its strategically significant location as the gateway to the sea for Southeastern Vietnam, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (BR-VT) Province is positioning itself as a key driver of economic growth for the region. The province has set ambitious goals, including an average annual growth rate of 8.1–8.6% for Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), excluding oil and gas, from 2021 to 2030.
Brandinfo

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu aims to become a national hub for the chemical industry

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province is positioning itself to become one of Vietnam's key centres for the chemical industry. With its strategic advantages and abundant resources, the province is well-placed to attract both domestic and international investment. Key players like South Korea's Hyosung Group are already investing heavily in high-tech, sustainable chemical projects, cementing the province’s role as a vital part of Vietnam’s industrial future.
Brandinfo

Phu Quoc to have international-class hospital in An Thoi

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Phu Quoc Municipal People's Committee conducted a field trip to An Thoi Ward and held a working meeting with agencies regarding two projects: the construction of a sea square and an international hospital in the area.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom