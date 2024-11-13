Vietnamese tile manufacturer embraces green transformation to compete globally

Tiles are part of a relatively traditional manufacturing industry, so the speed of innovation is a common challenge for companies that need to transform and integrate. This requires a pioneering role in leading large enterprises.

Challenging competition on all 'battlefields'

Vietnam is undergoing a period of strong international integration, creating significant opportunities to promote economic growth, social development, and strengthen its position on the global stage.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence in 2023, Vietnam is among the top five exporting countries in the world. Ceramic tile-importing countries favor products from Spain, Italy, China, and India due to their advanced production technologies, which enable the creation of a wide range of high-end products with unique designs and competitive pricing.

To compete, large Vietnamese brands such as Vitto Ceramic Tiles are forced to diversify their product offerings and be flexible with business strategies. But this may not be enough.

In the new global context, where traditional competitive advantages gradually weaken, science, technology, and creativity in products will determine success or failure.

Early on, VTHM Group (Vitto Hoan My) recognized the need for a long-term strategy, focusing on advanced production technologies and unique product research and development. Only through innovation can enterprises navigate economic fluctuations and withstand fierce competition. With this mindset, Vitto Ceramic Tiles continues to lead in upgrading production lines, such as investing in a 500-meter-long Sacmi Italy kiln, Sacmi presses, Durst Italy printers capable of printing 12 colors and special effects, and using high-quality inks from Itaca and Torrecid.

VTHM's tile products employ Engobe technology, which makes them waterproof, impermeable, and fade-resistant, ensuring durability over time. These high-quality Vietnamese products have enabled VTHM's brands, including Vitto, Perfetto, and Vincera, to successfully enter 28 countries and territories across Southeast Asia, Europe, and America.

However, the challenges are not limited to the export segment. In the domestic market, the long-standing advantage of large-scale tile manufacturers is gradually being challenged by newer, younger companies and the arrival of foreign brands. Under this pressure, Vietnamese ceramic tile enterprises must adopt differentiation strategies and prioritize creativity to maintain a stable market share amid the domestic competition.

Understanding the advantages of Vietnamese enterprises begins with understanding Vietnamese customers. The tile collections from Vitto and Perfetto, brands under VTHM Group, not only meet international standards for quality and durability, but also feature unique and diverse designs that appeal to the tastes of Vietnamese consumers.

Vitto has introduced new surface technologies that have set industry trends, such as the rough beauty of Matt Sugar and Matt Relief, the soft-touch experience of Matt Baby Skin, the lustrous elegance of Diamond and High Glossy, and the sophisticated appeal of gold-plated Cubing. Vitto ceramic tiles are also designed with key features, including anti-slip, scratch-resistant, wear-resistant, and anti-stain properties, available in a variety of sizes to suit all types of projects.

With a wide and strong distribution network, Vitto ceramic tiles have been used in millions of projects throughout Vietnam.

Green transformation –Key to national brands

At the ceremony announcing the winners of the Vietnam National Brand in 2024, the Prime Minister stressed that enterprises with national brands must transition away from traditional growth drivers and embrace new drivers from the green economy, circular economy, digital economy, knowledge economy, and sharing economy.

Vitto Ceramic Tiles is committed to ensuring its growth relies not only on available resources but also on science, technology, and innovation.

In addition to investing in production technology and product development, VTHM Group is focused on enhancing its brand value, in line with national standards, through strong commitments to reduce emissions and fight climate change. Companies need to actively transform to green production models, using renewable energy and environmentally friendly technology.

The green transformation is an inevitable trend and a long-term journey, requiring companies like VTHM to allocate significant resources for sustainable development.

Achieving the National Brand certification twice in a row (2022 and 2024) has boosted Vitto Ceramic Tiles’ confidence in its path toward green transformation and sustainable growth.

Despite competing directly with powerful multinational brands in various markets, VTHM Group and Vietnam's National Brands are receiving strong support from the government, stakeholders, and Vietnamese consumers. With pioneering efforts in technology, innovation, and green transformation, leading national enterprises like VTHM demonstrate their strength and capacity to help establish Vietnam’s image as a developed and innovative nation on the global stage.