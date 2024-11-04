Phu Quoc to have international-class hospital in An Thoi

Chairman Tran Minh Khoa carried out a field survey in An Thoi Ward on November 2 for key future projects in this area. This marks the next step for the local government to enhance amenities and experiences for tourists and residents, following the implementation of measures aimed at restoring the urban landscape and addressing violations that detract from the overall aesthetic of An Thoi Ward, which has significant potential for tourism development.

During the survey, the Chairman stated that the City is currently clearing Dat Do Beach in An Thoi Ward to create a public beach for local residents and tourists. This effort will run in parallel with the construction of a sea square and a landscape axis to meet growing demands for recreational spaces. This crucial task is being undertaken by both the City and An Thoi Ward to clean the beach, ensuring that there is no further encroachment from the sea, which has contributed to a messy situation.

He further emphasized the need for intensified implementation and acceleration of these projects to enhance the attraction of “Pearl Island” for both domestic and international tourists, thereby increasing the infrastructure available to accommodate an ever-growing number of visitors to Phu Quoc.

The two projects unveiled during this survey, the sea square at Dat Do Beach and the An Thoi International Hospital, are both investments by Sun Group - a business significantly contributing to the development of the infrastructure, economy, tourism, and entertainment sectors in the southern part of the Pearl Island.

Despite its tourism potential, Dat Do Beach currently has poor infrastructure, characterized by muddy roads, makeshift shops, and encroaching houses. Renovating this area into an international-class tourist destination will create a new image for Phu Quoc, portraying it as a civilized and modern locale committed to sustainable development, free from overcharging and unsightly landscapes.

The operation of the sea square is expected to transform Dat Do Beach into a special tourist center for Phu Quoc. Located near world-renowned entertainment complexes such as Sunset Town and the Kem Beach resort, the sea square will enhance visitor experiences by providing a new entertainment space featuring attractive events and festivals while increasing amenities for local residents and drawing in domestic and international tourists.

The renovation of Dat Do Beach into a sea square will offer Phu Quoc another unique beach, providing more experiences for visitors. “The renovation of Dat Do Beach will facilitate synchronization and serve as a highlight for both locals and tourists," said Tran Minh Khoa during the survey.

The sea square is expected to include a 1.3 km walking path along the coast and a square facing the sea from the main road, creating a large public space suitable for water music and light performances, as well as outdoor festivals and carnivals. Visitors will be able to access a walking path close to the sea, connecting notable sites such as the Trai Tai Tuong Theatre, the International Ocean Exhibition Center, restaurants, bars, and outdoor exhibition spaces. The heart of the sea square will be Starfish Square, which honors the starfish, one of Phu Quoc's symbolic creatures. This project is anticipated to cover an area of up to 12 hectares and promises to be a transformative development for An Thoi Ward.

In addition to entertainment amenities, the survey also announced the An Thoi International Hospital, featuring international-standard healthcare facilities and Mediterranean-inspired design. Upon its opening, this project is expected to complete the chain of amenities, synchronizing infrastructure in An Thoi while meeting the healthcare needs of residents and tourists in Phu Quoc.

“In fact, the healthcare system is a top priority for tourists. A tourist resort center combined with quality healthcare will create a harmonious environment that ensures tourists’ peace of mind while enjoying their stay," said the Chairman during the survey, expressing high hopes for the international hospital project.

The Chairman also revealed plans to improve waste management, wastewater treatment systems, and clean water supply. In the coming years, these projects will be fully implemented to maintain Phu Quoc's appealing image for tourists, positioning it as a fascinating new destination globally.

The enhancement of urban beautification through new projects and amenities has received strong support from local residents, especially those in the tourism business.

Phuong Hoa, owner of a local mini-hotel and restaurant, expressed her strong belief that Phu Quoc has significant potential for further development, especially with renovations and synchronization, as developed and clean tourism infrastructure will greatly benefit local people.

New mega projects in Phu Quoc will continue to enhance its appeal in the future, establishing it as a sustainable tourist destination. Investment in public spaces and amenities, alongside international-standard infrastructure, is the quickest way to extend tourists' lengths of stay on Pearl Island.

Phu Quoc is poised for a new and deserving image, reflecting its reputation as one of the best islands in the world and maintaining a spotlight in international media.