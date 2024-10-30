American International Hospital (AIH) brings advanced Singaporean treatment to Vietnamese patients

A wave of patients seeking medical treatment abroad

In recent years, more Vietnamese are seeking premium healthcare services abroad. The Ministry of Health estimates that approximately 60,000 Vietnamese citizens spend around $2 billion annually on healthcare services in countries with advanced medical facilities. This trend reflects a growing awareness of healthcare options and a willingness to invest both financially and in time to access the best possible healthcare. It is forecast that this expenditure will rise to US$3-4 billion, with Singapore being one of the top destinations.

Each year, approximately 500,000 international patients, including more than 30,000 Vietnamese, travel to Singapore for treatments, particularly for complex cases such as cancer, cardiac surgeries and advanced orthopaedic procedures, demonstrating a strong confidence in the quality of healthcare in Singapore. While overseas treatments offer benefits, patients also face challenges related to geographical distance, language barriers and the generally higher medical costs than in Việt Nam. Singapore, known for its high-quality healthcare, also has one of the highest living costs in the world, which can place significant financial pressure on patients, especially those requiring long-term treatment. Additionally, distance from family members can exacerbate stress for patients.

In response, the Ministry of Health aims to strengthen the domestic healthcare system’s capacity, develop specialised techniques and align with regional standards. Many hospitals in Việt Nam have proactively pursued international partnerships to offer world-class medical services. A notable example is the collaboration between American International Hospital (AIH hospital) and Raffles Hospital Singapore, bringing advanced medical treatments to Việt Nam.

Establishing Singapore-standard medical centres at AIH hospital

Raffles Hospital Singapore, a leading integrated private healthcare provider in Asia under Raffles Medical Group, operates in 14 cities, including Singapore, China, Japan, Việt Nam and Cambodia. Through this collaboration, AIH hospital will establish Singapore-standard specialty centres, including the AIH Orthopaedic Centre and the AIH Oncology Centre, bringing world-class healthcare services to Việt Nam.

With a mission to bring meaningful benefits to patients, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Linh, CEO of AIH said: “AIH Hospital aims to break down barriers and geographical boundaries in healthcare, optimising the benefits and providing a seamless healthcare experience for patients. Through a comprehensive partnership with Raffles Hospital Singapore, AIH Hospital brings international standard medical services closer and more accessible to the people, thereby contributing to enhancing healthcare services and improving the quality of the healthcare system in Việt Nam”.

The AIH Orthopedic Centre will focus on developing advanced surgical techniques, such as joint replacement and spinal surgeries. The AIH Oncology Centre, meanwhile, will introduce high-tech treatment methods like robotic surgery and proton therapy, improving treatment outcomes for patients.

Additionally, experts from Raffles Hospital Singapore will participate in regular consultations and treatments, offering second-opinion consultations for AIH patients. This allows Vietnamese patients direct access to international doctors within their own country, reducing costs costs and optimising treatment time.

Raffles Hospital Singapore will also transfer advanced technology, treatment methods and provide clinical oversight at AIH hospital, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of medical care. AIH’s laboratory will be comprehensively upgraded with the implementation of the External Quality Assurance (EQA) program, certified by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), to ensure accurate diagnostic and testing results.

The collaboration between AIH and Raffles Hospital Singapore marks a significant milestone in the globalisation of healthcare, enabling Vietnamese patients to access advanced medical technology and Singapore-standard healthcare in their own country. In the long term, this partnership will help reduce costs and provide greater peace of mind throughout the treatment process, particularly for patients with complex medical needs.