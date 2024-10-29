Find your winter getaways in Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

According to a study by National Geographic, global warming is leading to a rather paradoxical phenomenon: winters are now marked by more severe weather conditions, with fiercer blizzards and colder temperatures. This also explains why so many travellers choose year-round warm destinations to escape the winter chill. Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia are seeing a continuous growth in visitors during the year-end travel season.

Discussion forums like Quora and Reddit reveal that, despite having stunning Mediterranean beaches, European travellers still tend to favour Southeast Asia for long winter holidays. The main reasons cited include warm year-round climates, affordable prices and unique cultural experiences.

As a result, in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, eight out of the top 10 best islands in Asia were in Southeast Asia, all scoring exceptionally high (from 90 points) compared to other regions worldwide. These scores, awarded by global readers, reflect satisfaction with destination aspects like service quality, scenery, beaches, cuisine and hospitality.

On this list, Phu Quoc stands out as the most notable destination. In 2024, this island transformed from being 'a hidden gem' to being named the second-best island in the world by Travel + Leisure, second only to the Maldives. For the third year in a row, Phu Quoc has also been voted among the world’s best islands by Condé Nast Traveler. According to this leading American travel magazine, Phu Quoc is Asia’s new rising star, offering all the elements of a tropical paradise, from pristine white-sand beaches to an authentically tranquil atmosphere.

A new destination

Compared to well-known destinations for Western travellers like Bali (Indonesia) or Koh Samui (Thailand), Phu Quoc is still a relatively new destination. Therefore, visitors can truly enjoy a peaceful winter getaway without the traffic jams of Bali or the overwhelming crowds sunbathing on Phuket’s beaches.

Though still relatively new to international travellers, Phu Quoc has shed its hidden-gem status and proven its appeal, with an increasing number of direct flights from cold-weather European countries to the island, averaging around 25,000,000 VND for a round-trip ticket.

During the year-end season, Phu Quoc welcomes direct and charter flights, including three weekly round-trips from Poland operated by LOT Polish Airlines, a weekly flight from Russia operated by Iraero Airlines and two weekly flights from the Czech Republic and Slovakia operated by World2Fly.

Phu Quoc is also one of the few islands worldwide offering a favorable visa policy. International visitors can enjoy a visa-free stay of up to 30 days, ideal for anyone seeking an extended winter holiday without the hassle of paperwork. Additionally, travellers from 13 countries, including Russia, Japan, South Korea, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Belarus, enjoy visa exemptions of up to 45 days.

Ideal climate

The best season in Phu Quoc starts from late October and carries on to May of the following year. During this time, temperatures on the island typically range from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, with little rainfall, calm seas, gentle waves and warm sunshine perfect for outdoor activities.

The pleasant temperatures and light breezes allow visitors to sunbathe all day on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, like Sao Beach and Kem Beach in the southern part of the island, without feeling too hot. Tourists can also enjoy various water sports such as beach volleyball or kayaking. The sea around Phu Quoc is crystal clear during this season, thanks to the calm sands, creating the island’s signature emerald waters. This is the ideal time for tourists to engage in snorkeling and explore the vibrant ecosystems and colourful coral reefs in Phu Quoc.

Diverse type of accommodation

For European and American travelers, Phu Quoc is a luxurious yet affordable retreat, where the total cost of a month’s stay in a 4 to 5-star hotel can equal, or even be lower, than the cost of living in their home countries. This affordability is a key reason why more and more Westerners are choosing to become digital nomads, travelling between Southeast Asian countries for extended experiences, while continuing to earn their income.

Hotels just a few steps from Kem Beach, such as Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, are popular among guests for longer stays, offering discounts for monthly bookings. For a more upscale experience, tourists can consider trying the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay if you want to switch things up for two or three nights during your vacation.

To save more on longer stays, travellers can opt for mini hotels in Sunset Town or rent apartments at Sun Grand City Hillside Residence Phu Quoc, with prices starting at just 600,000 VND per night (approximately 24 USD). Monthly rentals begin at around 7,000,000 VND (about 275 USD), including utility costs.

Unique local experiences

While islands like Bali and Phuket are famous among European and American travellers for their vibrant cultural experiences, Phu Quoc offers an enjoyable destination with new traditional cultural colours. In Phu Quoc, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich local Vietnamese culture, exploring spiritual sites such as Ho Quoc Pagoda, Dinh Cau and the Nguyen Trung Truc Temple, as well as engaging in traditional island activities like fishing, pearl farming, creating fish sauce and touring pepper gardens.

For animal lovers, a visit to the Phu Quoc kennels is a must for learning about this unique dog breed found only on the island. Known as the smartest dog breed in Vietnam, they are identified by the distinctive whorls of fur on their backs and retain many wild dog behaviours, such as digging burrows to give birth. Entrance tickets are only 50,000 VND per person (approximately 2 USD), with proceeds going towards the conservation of this breed.

The local cultural imprint is also revitalised and showcased through the arts. In Sunset Town, guests are welcomed by cultural performances at the outdoor theater À Ơi, featuring shows like 'Dear Vietnam' - a water puppet show which includes scenes depicting the lives of southern Vietnamese people. Additionally, the À Ơi Theatre hosts 'Vietnamese Traditional Costume Night', showcasing traditional Vietnamese costumes and allowing visitors to try them on. By the end of this year, the 'Symphony of the Sea' show, featuring jetski and flyboard performances, intertwined with traditional Vietnamese elements like festival drums and flags, will premiere on Sunset Beach, enhancing the unforgettable experiences for travellers.

Endless experiences for an extended winter getaway

Beyond the peaceful moments of lounging on the beach and soaking in the pleasant warmth of Phu Quoc, Vietnam's Pearl island offers a wealth of experiences for visitors to gradually explore during their extended stay, especially in the southern part of the island.

The most internationally celebrated experience is the Guinness World Record-holding three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, where guests can enjoy panoramic views of Phu Quoc's sky and sea from a bird's-eye perspective.

The 'Kiss Bridge' — a unique non-touch bridge recognised by CNN — is the perfect spot for couples to express their affection while witnessing the most stunning sunsets in Phu Quoc. Another popular attraction is the multimedia show 'Kiss of the Sea', featuring 60 international artists and blending eight different performance art forms. Additionally, Phu Quoc is known for its year-round fireworks displays, ensuring that every evening of your vacation is memorable.

People often say summer never sleeps, but in Phu Quoc, it is in winter that the island truly comes alive. The joy of the island is overflowing during the year-round beer festival, showcasing a special brew unique to Phu Quoc. At Phu Quoc Brew House restaurant and brewery, visitors can enjoy the Sun KraftBeer, brewed according to strict German regulations, using only four natural ingredients: water, barley, hops and yeast. Unlike industrial beers, Sun KraftBeer is unfiltered and unpasteurised, preserving its delicious 'proteins' and health benefits while ensuring a fresh taste.

In addition to beer, every day, you can dance the night away to the vibrant atmosphere created by international bands, street entertainment and the charming Rainbow show, performed by diverse DJs and artists of various backgrounds.

With all these experiences, it’s no wonder that Phu Quoc is increasingly captivating European and American travellers. So, get ready with your swimsuits, sunscreen and plane tickets to Phu Quoc, because this island is sure to surprise you even more once you arrive.