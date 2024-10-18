Phu Quoc becomes ideal destination for foreign visitors with new air routes

Daily increasing demand to Phu Quoc

Phu Quoc Island is currently welcoming visitors from more than 150 countries and territories, with many direct flights from South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan (China), as well as numerous charter flights from Greece, the UAE, Singapore, India, Russia, Japan, Eastern European countries, and Central Asia.

Up to 20 airlines are expected to operate flights to Phu Quoc, with more than 100 flights per week from various countries and territories during the peak tourist season (late 2024 and early 2025), representing a 25-percent increase compared to the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. This demonstrates the growing popularity of Phu Quoc's tourism after the Pearl Island was honored with several international awards last summer, including being named "the second most beautiful island in the world" by readers of the renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

Among the markets with direct flights to Phu Quoc, South Korea remains the most vibrant, with three routes operated by Korean Air, Jeju Air, and Jin Air from Seoul to Phu Quoc, launched from the end of last year until now. Eastar Jet has been providing four flights per week from Cheongju since July 2024.

As Phu Quoc has continuously ranked first among South Korean tourists' favorite foreign destinations for the past three months, Korean Air plans to increase its flights to meet the demand from South Korean travelers. Starting December 15, 2024, the airline will offer two pairs of direct flights per day from Seoul to the Pearl Island.

Some other outstanding new flight routes include Hong Kong–Phu Quoc, operated by Hongkong Express, with a frequency of one pair of flights per day, bringing tourists from one of Asia's leading financial centers to Pearl Island. Additionally, Phu Quoc is considered a "star" destination for international tourists seeking "winter escapes" from countries with cold winters.

Pearl Island receives three pairs of flights per week from Poland, operated by Lot Polish Airlines; one pair of flights per week from Russia, operated by Iraero Airlines; three pairs of flights per week from Kazakhstan, operated by Air Astana; three pairs of flights per week from Kazakhstan, operated by Scat Airlines; two pairs of flights per week from Uzbekistan, operated by Uzbekistan Airways; and two pairs of flights per week from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, operated by World2Fly. There are also two pairs of flights per week from Mongolia to Phu Quoc, operated by MIAT Mongolian Airlines.

For Southeast Asian markets, Phu Quoc receives one pair of flights per day from Malaysia, operated by AirAsia; two pairs of flights per day from Thailand, operated by Thai Vietjet; and one pair of flights per day from Thailand, operated by AirAsia, in addition to five pairs of flights per week from Singapore, operated by Scoot Airlines.

A destination that everyone 'falls in love with'

The increasingly diverse number of international tourist markets sending visitors to explore Phu Quoc demonstrates the growing appeal of the Pearl Island, which satisfies the needs of tourists from countries with cold winters seeking a "tropical paradise" in winter, as well as those from nearby Southeast Asian countries wishing to discover a destination described as "the island of a thousand experiences" by international news outlets. Additionally, it is the only destination in Vietnam with a superior visa exemption policy, allowing stays of up to 30 days for all tourists from around the world.

Explaining the attractiveness of Pearl Island, Kim Kye Yong, General Manager of Korean Air Vietnam, said: “In addition to its well-preserved pristine nature, Phu Quoc boasts many luxury hotels, appealing theme parks, and beautiful European-style architecture, as well as the world's longest three-rope cable car.

“Put differently, Phu Quoc is a destination where tourists can both relax and enjoy a wide range of experiences at the same time.”

Regarding the charm of Pearl Island, its stunning natural beauty must be mentioned first, featuring a diverse ecosystem that ranks among the best in Vietnam. Not only is the nature pristine and difficult to find elsewhere on the mainland, but most of the beaches in Phu Quoc are also considered some of the "most beautiful beaches on the planet," with fine white sand and emerald waters.

These include Bai Kem Beach and Bai Sao Beach in the south of the island, along with smaller islands such as Hon Gam Ghi and Hon May Rut, known for their poetic beauty and diverse marine and forest ecosystems. During the most beautiful season of the year, the temperature on the island remains between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, with golden sunshine pouring down like honey and a gentle breeze that creates a comfortable atmosphere for outdoor activities.

Ideal natural conditions are also why many golfers choose Phu Quoc as their destination, allowing them to enjoy the beautiful scenery while challenging themselves on golf holes with complex terrain. The 18-hole Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course has been praised as a "rising star" by the South Korean golf community on SBS Golf TV since its launch.

In addition to its stunning nature, the high-end resort ecosystem, featuring leading international brands and unique entertainment experiences, has created an increasingly distinctive Phu Quoc, setting it apart from other island destinations worldwide.

Typical examples include the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in South Phu Quoc, which features Sunset Town, the iconic Kissing Bridge, and the Kiss of the Sea show, which has set many world records. The world's longest three-rope cable car to Hon Thom Island also contributes to the appeal. At the end of the year, Phu Quoc Island will become a hub for events and celebrations, with plans to launch a craft beer factory and numerous new shows, such as Symphony of the Sea, featuring jet ski and flyboard performances combined with artistic fireworks and traditional Vietnamese cultural instruments, including festival drums and lion dances.

It is estimated that Phu Quoc Island welcomed over 720,000 international visitors in the first nine months of this year, an increase of more than 56 percent year-over-year, exceeding the annual target by 8.6 percent. With encouraging signs from the rise in international flights and a variety of continuously added experiences, Phu Quoc is poised for a booming year-end tourist season, with figures predicted to continue reaching record levels.