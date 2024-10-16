CapitaLand Development sells 99 per cent of Lumi Hanoi apartments

HCM CITY – CapitaLand Development earlier this month launched the third and final phase of its Lumi Hanoi apartment project, and successfully sold 678 of the 697 units it offered on launch day on October 5.

This comes after the success of Lumi Hanoi’s Phase 1 and 2 launches when over 3,100 units were sold.

So far Lumi Hanoi has achieved 99 per cent sales (3,921 out of 3,950 units).

Two- and three-bedroom units, the most popular, have been fully sold.

Lumi Hanoi boasts top-tier facilities, thoughtful design, functional layouts, and ample parking. This development is part of CLD’s plan to add 11,000 residential units in the next five years, targeting a total of 27,000 in Việt Nam by 2028.

Its portfolio now comprises over 18,000 quality homes across 18 developments in the country.

Mr. Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: "The success of Lumi Hanoi this year, which also marks CapitaLand’s 30th anniversary in Việt Nam, reflects homeowners’ trust in our commitment to deliver quality and sustainable homes.

“CLD develops residential homes in Việt Nam with the understanding of homeowners’ desires to pursue enhanced lifestyles that blend luxury, convenience and wellness.

“CLD is heartened by the strong response thus far and will endeavour to uphold the confidence in us as we continue to pursue long-term investment opportunities in both residential and commercial sectors.”

Developed by CLD in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate and Far East Organisation, Lumi Hanoi is located in a well-planned infrastructure area in the West of Hà Nội, near a variety of attractive amenities including parks, schools, shopping malls, medical centres, and the new administrative centre.

It is accessible by Thăng Long Highway and is a convenient 20-minute drive from Hà Nội’s central business district and a 40-minute drive from Nội Bài International Airport.

Connectivity will be further improved in future when Metro Lines 5, 6 and 7 begin operations.

Building on the positive momentum, CLD is set to break ground on The Senique Hanoi, a high-end residential project in the East of Hanoi, in mid-October 2024.

Meanwhile, CLD continues to make significant strides in Bình Dương New City with Orchard Hill, Sycamore’s first high-rise development.

The project will have 774 units ranging from one-bedroom units starting at 56sq.m to three-bedroom units of up to 112sq.m, along with duplex and penthouse options.

Orchard Hill is scheduled for launch in Q4, 2024, with completion targeted for Q4, 2026.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of the CapitaLand Group, and has a portfolio worth S$21.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.

CLD’s well-established real estate development capabilities span various asset classes, including integrated developments, retail, office, lodging, residential, business parks, industrial, logistics, and data centres.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows the Singapore giant’s investment and development businesses in one of its core markets, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years.

Its portfolio comprises one SOHO development, two integrated developments, and over 18,000 quality homes across 18 residential developments.

Its enormous expertise in master planning, land development and project execution has fetched it numerous accolades including Asia Pacific Property Awards, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, and Golden Dragon Awards.

CLD aspires to be a developer of choice that goes beyond real estate development to enrich lives and uplift communities.

It is committed to creating quality spaces to work, live and play in the communities in which it operates through sustainable and innovative solutions.

As part of the CapitaLand Group, CLD places sustainability at the core of what it does.

As a responsible real estate company, CLD complements CapitaLand’s businesses through its contributions to the environmental and social well-being of the communities in which it operates, and delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.