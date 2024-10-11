South Korean media praise Eschuri Vung Bau Golf

A new golfing paradise

According to Hankyung magazine, Phu Quoc has become the top favourite destination for South Korean visitors, as reported by Rankify Korea. Moreover, Pearl Island in Vietnam is gaining recognition as a new golfing hotspot. Eschuri Vung Bau Golf stands out in this paradise, offering an exceptional sports experience with a design that honours the quintessence of Vietnamese culture alongside the island's breathtaking natural beauty.

Eschuri Vung Bau Golf has recently captured considerable attention after being featured on SBS Golf Channel, South Korea’s national broadcaster, with eye-catching footage. The channel lauded it as "one of the most impressive golf courses in Vietnam," highlighting its beautiful location, architecture imbued with Vietnamese culture, and a journey that takes players from an exploration of the dense ancient forests right to the beachfront.

“With ever-changing difficulties and a high level of challenge, this golf course has attracted even the most skilled golfers. Since its debut, it has left a profound impression on Korean golfers,” raved SBS Golf.

A world-class experience in the heart of Phu Quoc

The golf course spans a total area of 7,508 yards (over 65 hectares), featuring 18 holes designed to extend from the 'primitive forest' to the coastline. The first nine holes are designed to capture the wild beauty of Phu Quoc’s primaeval old-growth forests, where all of the ancient trees surrounding the holes are preserved.

Professional golfers have shared on various forums that while the green may appear flat, it requires strategic thinking, offering them the feeling of exploring an ancient forest full of mystery and excitement.

As golfers leave the forest area, the next nine holes of Eschuri Vung Bau Golf present an entirely different scene, with stretches of white sandy beaches and the picturesque waves of Pearl Island. Hankyung magazine notes that, along with its challenges, the design of the Eschuri Vung Bau Golf course also offers opportunities for players. Golfers can take advantage of tailwinds to score birdies or even eagles, or face headwinds to keep their scores at or under par. “Opportunities go hand in hand with challenges," Hankyung said.

A highlight of the course is the 14th hole, where players can marvel at the ocean and experience the unique sensation of hitting towards the horizon, all while enjoying the fresh air of Phu Quoc's coastline. “This is a rare experience that few golf courses can provide, especially during the late afternoon (from 5 pm to 6 pm), when you can witness a breathtaking sunset,” Hankyung emphasised.

Traditional values intertwined with modern beauty

South Korean media also introduced a fresh perspective on the golf course, focusing on the unique experience of discovering Vietnam's traditional culture at the clubhouse and restaurants. The golf clubhouse beautifully blends Vietnamese cultural essence with modern luxury and facilities.

The main hall, a photogenic scene in itself, features a traditional 'three-door' gate inspired by Northern Vietnamese temple architecture, offering a sense of familiarity with a fresh twist. The golf course's CoCo restaurant takes inspiration from Huế’s imperial architecture, using all-glass doors to create a panoramic view of the sea and sky.

Eschuri Vung Bau Golf is also equipped with many amenities, including five-star standard locker rooms, saunas, steam baths, and jacuzzi services for both men and women.

From now until December, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf offers a 40 per cent discount for all guests staying within the Sun Paradise Land luxury resort and entertainment ecosystem in Phu Quoc, which includes the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, New World Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, and La Festa Phu Quoc-Curio Collection by Hilton. This promotion provides visitors with an irresistible luxury experience. Not only can they relax at these opulent resorts, but they can also fill their holiday with unforgettable sensations.

In addition to its natural beauty, Phu Quoc is steadily solidifying its standing on the international tourism map with a 30-day visa-free policy and constant updates to high-end experiences, from golf courses to artistic performances. According to South Korean media, the island's allure has been, and continues to be, strongly affirmed as a highly attractive destination for the future.