Innovative project launched to tackle aquaculture plastic waste in southern Vietnam

The project, led by Evergreen Social Ventures (ESV) and sponsored by Dow Vietnam through the Charities Aid Foundation America (CAFA), aims to create a circular economy for plastic materials in the region while significantly reducing plastic waste from the rapidly growing shrimp farming industry in Soc Trang Province.

Event Highlights:

+ Date and Time: 29 October 2024, at 9:00 AM

+ Location: Hall 2, Ngoc Thu Palace - 78 Le Duan Street, Ward 3, Soc Trang City

+ Organisers: Representatives from ESV, Dow Vietnam, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Soc Trang Province

+ Key Participants: Industry stakeholders, including shrimp and aquaculture cooperatives, pond liner producers, recycling companies, and collectors

The event celebrated the launch of the project and solidified the collaboration between ESV, Dow Vietnam, and Soc Trang’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. By bringing together a total of 61 participants, including key stakeholders, this initiative marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at solving a critical environmental challenge through innovative solutions and cross-sector collaboration.

"This project represents a significant step towards sustainable aquaculture practices in Soc Trang," said Dr Kasia Weina, Director at Evergreen Social Ventures.

"By establishing an efficient system for collecting and recycling used pond liners, we're not only addressing a pressing environmental issue but also creating a circular economy in the region."

The project brings together key stakeholders from diverse sectors. As part of Dow's commitment to sustainability, Loganathan Ravisanker, President of Dow Vietnam, emphasised the importance of such collaborations.

He said: “As a global leader in materials science, we are thrilled to collaborate with diverse stakeholders to promote the circular economy and to address plastics pollution.

"At Dow, sustainability is at the core of our mission, with a commitment to transforming plastic waste and alternative feedstock into 3 million metric tonnes of circular and renewable solutions by 2030. By leveraging innovative recycling technologies and forging strategic partnerships, we aim to help Vietnam enhance its ability to utilise waste as feedstock, driving progress towards a circular economy and tackling environmental issues.”

Quach Thi Thanh Binh, Vice Director of the Soc Trang Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), added: "Considering that this is an innovative project, funded by Dow Vietnam, that addresses the issue of plastic waste from shrimp farming, it helps farmers save and reduce production costs, raises their environmental awareness, and contributes to environmental protection.

"Furthermore, it supports the promotion of a circular economy. Therefore, with the permission of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province, the Soc Trang Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is honoured to collaborate with Evergreen Social Ventures Co., Ltd. to organise the project launch ceremony and support its implementation within Soc Trang Province, highlighting the provincial government's dedication to ensuring long-term sustainability for local aquaculture practices."

The project, set to run from August 2024 to August 2025, will focus on the districts of Tran De, My Xuyen, and Vinh Chau town in Soc Trang Province. It encompasses a comprehensive approach, including stakeholder engagement, infrastructure development, and innovative recycling processes.

The project includes a comprehensive approach to tackle the issue of plastic waste from aquaculture. It begins with the establishment of strategic collection points and storage facilities throughout the target areas. Simultaneously, the team will develop and implement efficient collection and transportation systems to ensure the smooth flow of materials.

A key focus of the project is exploring innovative recycling technologies to maximise the value recovered from used pond liners. To ensure long-term success, the initiative includes providing extensive training and guidance to local stakeholders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to maintain the system. Additionally, the project aims to promote awareness and improve the accessibility of plastic recycling within the community, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainable practices in Soc Trang's aquaculture industry and communities.

This groundbreaking initiative not only aligns with Vietnam's national strategy for sustainable development but also serves as a best-practice example of the power of public-private partnerships in addressing critical environmental issues. It demonstrates that solutions to complex problems are possible when diverse stakeholders unite towards a common goal of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

For more information about the project, please contact:

Ms. Giao Dinh

Project Manager, Evergreen Social Ventures

Tel: 0236 3912 686

Email: giao@evergreenlabs.org