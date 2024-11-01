Phu Quoc to become the "hottest" year-end festival destination with a series of shows

International stars returning

The most popular extreme sports art performance show in Hoang Hon Town, Phu Quoc, returns in November, allowing visitors to meet jetski and flyboard world champions and athletes. Expect acrobatics at heights of 15 meters, melodious dances in the air, and thrilling scenes on the water with jetski waves, building on the excitement from earlier this year.

The "star cast" of the show includes Kristina Isaeva, the world flyboard runner-up, known for her "wind-breaking" performance, and Thomas Kubik, the 2024 World Flyboard Cup Champion in Italy and Guinness World Record holder for the most backflips with a water jet pack in one minute. In this return, the champions and international athletes will heat up Sunset Town with the "Awaken Sea" show at sunset and the "Symphony of the Sea" show in the evening, accompanied by flare and fireworks displays.

Both shows are directed and produced by H2O Events, the world's leading producer of water shows combined with fireworks, known for its work on blockbuster movies like James Bond and Mission Impossible. The "Awaken Sea" show features fantastic, "wind-breaking" performances reminiscent of Hollywood movies, while the "Symphony of the Sea" show includes 24 jetski and flyboard athletes, over 20 dancers, and Malambo drum performers. This combination of extreme sports artistry, flares, and fireworks promises to deliver a more impressive performance than ever.

Get ready to welcome a show featuring performers in Iron Man mascot costumes with glowing wings and colorful fireworks lighting up the Phu Quoc night sky.

The flow of Vietnamese culture in a new global destination

Building on the successful experiences of major global and regional tourist centers that combine art shows and folk culture—leaving overwhelming impressions and affirming a distinct local brand—Phu Quoc is continuously introducing extraordinary cultural shows as it strives to establish itself as a world-class tourist, resort, and entertainment paradise.

The "Dear Vietnam" show is expected to debut in November at the A Oi Theatre in Hoang Hon Town, the first beach puppet theatre in Vietnam. Directed by People's Artist Nguyen Tien Dung, the Director of the Vietnam Puppetry Theatre, the show features performances by 10 puppeteers and dozens of Vietnamese and international dancers. "Dear Vietnam" includes six themes showcasing unique folk performances, allowing tourists to explore the diverse culture of Vietnam, from the markets of the ethnic highlands of the Northwest to the harvest days of the Northern Delta, as well as the dances of the Central Highlands and folk songs of the South.

Amid the modern and vibrant atmosphere of Hoang Hon Town, "Dear Vietnam" flows profoundly, bringing the essence of Vietnamese art closer to tourists while offering them a tour of Vietnam right in Phu Quoc, showcasing the most beautiful images of the country's rich traditional culture from its three regions.

Giant stage with lights on 24/7

During their visit to Sunset Town, from November this year to April next year, visitors will feel as if they are immersed in a giant performance stage, with lights on 24/7, illuminating every street corner day and night.

In addition to great shows, Sunset Town also offers a series of exciting dance, singing, and performances by freelance artists at street corners and on the iconic Kissing Bridge, creating a more vibrant atmosphere than ever.

Notably, at the end of this year, alongside the opening of the beach beer restaurant, Phu Quoc will present special performances such as the “Rainbow” show, featuring modern, vibrant, and captivating dances by international dancers, as well as typical performances from the German beer festival and the year-round beer festival by DJs and traditional European bands.

With its breathtaking natural landscape, mild climate, and the launch of a series of unique international-class experiences, it is no exaggeration to call Sunset Town a must-visit destination at the end of this year.