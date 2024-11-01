Hoa Binh Construction Group wins bid for nearly VND 1,900 billion project

Hoa Binh Construction Group Joint Stock Company has won the bid for the Eaton Park project, valued at nearly VND 1,900 billion, which is being developed by Tam Luc Real Estate Joint Stock Company under the Gamuda Land Group.

Eaton Park is strategically located on Mai Chi Tho Street, adjacent to the Thu Thiem urban area in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City. The project covers a total area of over 3.769 hectares and features six towers ranging from 29 to 41 floors, offering apartments with one to three bedrooms and smart-designed commercial shophouses with diverse amenities.

Hoa Binh Construction Group outperformed numerous competitors to secure the contract for the superstructure, finishing, and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) package for phase one of the Eaton Park project, valued at nearly VND 1,900 billion.

With a focus on biophilic design, Eaton Park aims to provide fresh green spaces and recreate a natural environment that allows future residents to engage with nature through multiple senses, fostering a sense of connection, relaxation, and peace. Every detail has been meticulously attended to, reflecting the investment and care in the project's development. A key differentiator for this project is its exceptional handover standards. A representative from Hoa Binh stated, "We are committed to safe construction that meets quality and progress requirements. Everything is refined and detailed to ensure customer satisfaction upon handover, creating a sophisticated and convenient living space."

Hoa Binh and Gamuda Land have collaborated for over a decade, not only on construction projects but also in social activities. Their partnership began with the Ruby Precinct project (Celadon City) in October 2011 and has since evolved through several projects, including the two mega developments Celadon City (HCMC) and Gamuda Garden (Hanoi). Most recently, Hoa Binh successfully handed over the Diamond Centery, part of the Celadon City development, to Gamuda Land in accordance with agreed standards, including Gquas—an exceptional quality benchmark established by Gamuda Land.

Additionally, in October, Hoa Binh announced its victory in securing the Phu Quoc Park project in Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, developed by BIM Group. As the main contractor, Hoa Binh will manage several scopes, including structural work, architecture, MEP, paving, walkways, sports fields, and decorative elements.

Following a regular credit extension of up to VND 4,000 billion from BIDV and a profitable semi-annual financial report for 2024, Hoa Binh Construction is gradually reclaiming its market position. The challenges are easing, and Hoa Binh is poised to compete with major industry players for new contracts, suggesting that an exciting future lies ahead for the company.