Vietnam SuperPort™ poised to accelerate logistics capabilities amid global shifts

HCM CITY — “Vietnam SuperPort™ is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing Việt Nam's logistics sector as global production and trade flows shift towards Southeast Asia,” Dr Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort™ highlighted at the Việt Nam Logistics Summit 2024 held on 31 October in HCM City.

The event focused on how global political, economic and climate shifts affect Việt Nam’s logistics sector. Speakers explored opportunities and challenges for Việt Nam to strengthen its position in the global supply chain. Against this backdrop, Vietnam SuperPort™ reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the country’s logistics capabilities amid complex international changes.

Challenges and opportunities

The growing importance of Southeast Asia in global trade is evident, with foreign direct investment in the region increasing by 7.8 per cent compared to the 2020-22 average, according to OCBC statistics. Việt Nam’s export share now accounts for over 20 per cent of Southeast Asia’s total exports to key regions, underscoring its rising prominence in international trade.

However, despite its potential, Việt Nam faces challenges in logistics infrastructure development, ranking 43rd in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index for 2023. To address these challenges significantly, Vietnam SuperPort™ is strategically positioned as part of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN), connecting Việt Nam with China and other ASEAN countries.

“The project will directly link 20 industrial parks along the Northern Economic Corridor with major seaports and airports, extending to Yunnan and Kunming in China. This connectivity aims to enhance trade flows, attract resources and boost investment efficiency for international businesses,” Dr Yap said.

Sustainability and innovation

Recognising the risks of climate change on supply chains, Vietnam SuperPort™ has set an ambitious goal to become Southeast Asia’s first net-zero multimodal logistics port by 2040. This commitment aligns with Việt Nam’s national strategy for a smart, competitive and sustainable logistics industry by 2035. As for the comprehensive plan to achieve this target, Dr Yap said that the project will utilise clean energy sources, transitioning to electric vehicles for freight transport, leveraging digital technologies and establishing rigorous emissions monitoring and reporting systems.

In parallel with its sustainability efforts, Vietnam SuperPort™ is embracing cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency. These include AI-driven automation and warehouse robotics, real-time inventory tracking and demand prediction, and a blockchain-based environmental, social and governance management system. Additionally, an AI-powered logistics marketplace will be developed to link SMEs, financial institutions and logistics providers, further enhancing the efficiency of the logistics ecosystem.

Workforce development and future outlook

Recognising the importance of human capital in the logistics industry, Vietnam SuperPort™ has partnered with the Singapore Supply Chain and Logistics Academy (SCALA) in YCH Group to train 500 next-generation logistics professionals. “This nine-month talent development programme in Singapore aims to prepare Việt Nam’s workforce for the growing demand in high-quality, tech-savvy talent in logistics. It will also partner other global technology companies to develop new skillsets in AI within the logistics space to enhance capability development,” Dr Yap said.

As Vietnam SuperPort™ takes shape, it is positioning itself as a game-changer in the logistics industry. By addressing infrastructure challenges, embracing sustainability and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the project aims to enhance Việt Nam’s competitiveness in the global supply chain landscape. This ambitious initiative not only promises to boost Việt Nam’s economic growth but also contributes significantly to the country’s sustainable development goals. As global trade patterns continue to evolve, Vietnam SuperPort™ stands ready to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of logistics in Southeast Asia and beyond.