Direct flights from Da Nang to Phu Quoc to be resumed

Starting November 7, Vietjet Air will resume the Da Nang – Phu Quoc flight route, offering four round trips per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights will depart from Da Nang at 10:20 AM, while the return flight from Phu Quoc to Da Nang will leave at 12:30 PM. The flight duration is approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

November is considered the ideal time to relaunch direct flights from Da Nang to Phu Quoc, as the Pearl Island officially enters its most beautiful season of the year. During this period, temperatures in Phu Quoc range from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, with minimal rain, calm seas, gentle waves, and warm sunshine—perfect conditions for outdoor activities and exploration.

For international travelers who love beach destinations, this is great news! The connection between Da Nang and Phu Quoc will make it easier for visitors from countries with direct flights to Da Nang, such as India, Japan, and Indonesia, to connect seamlessly to the Pearl Island.

Especially for the South Korean market, the journey from Da Nang to Phu Quoc is one of the most renowned travel routes for exploring Vietnam's attractions among South Korean travelers. While South Korea consistently ranks among the top three international markets for visitors to Da Nang, Phu Quoc is emerging as a new favorite, continuously topping the list of preferred international destinations for South Koreans during the summer months of 2024, according to a survey by the Rankify data network.

Among the coastal destinations in Vietnam, Da Nang and Phu Quoc are the two most distinctive, each offering unique experiences essential to a tourist’s journey. Da Nang, known as Asia’s leading destination for events and festivals, brings a dynamic and modern vibe. Visitors to Da Nang will experience the vibrant life of a place where “city meets sea,” with festivals and events held throughout the year.

The city of Han River offers unique experiences that many international visitors adore. You can take the cable car to the top of Ba Na Hills to see the world-famous Golden Bridge, enjoy volleyball and swimming at My Khe Beach—one of the world’s most beautiful beaches—watch the Dragon Bridge breathe fire and water every weekend, or explore Son Tra Peninsula’s primeval forest, located right within the city. With the arrival of the Michelin Guide in Da Nang from summer 2024, this vibrant riverside city has also become an international culinary destination, attracting “gourmet” tourists from around the world.

Meanwhile, Phu Quoc—the largest island in Vietnam—is an ideal choice for a true "getaway" vacation. Here, travelers can leave behind the hustle and bustle of big cities and unwind on a tranquil island with pristine nature, fresh air, and unique experiences found nowhere else.

Phu Quoc has recently captured international media attention as an awakening “hidden gem” that is quickly outshining other regional islands like Bali and Phuket. In 2024, the island was named the world’s second-best island by Travel + Leisure, only after the Maldives, and was voted into Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the best islands in the world for the third consecutive year. According to the leading U.S. travel magazine, Phu Quoc is an emerging destination in Asia, offering all the elements of a tropical paradise—from soft white sand beaches to a true sense of tranquility.

Phu Quoc is also one of the few islands worldwide with a favorable visa policy. International visitors can enjoy a visa-free stay of up to 30 days, ideal for anyone seeking an extended winter holiday without the hassle of paperwork. Additionally, travelers from 13 countries, including Russia, Japan, South Korea, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Belarus, enjoy visa exemptions of up to 45 days.

In Phu Quoc, nothing enchants visitors more than immersing themselves in its stunning natural beauty while relaxing on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, witnessing Vietnam’s most breathtaking sunsets, or diving to explore the colorful ocean world of Pearl Island.

The most internationally celebrated experience is the Guinness World Record-holding three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, where guests can enjoy panoramic views of Phu Quoc's sky and sea from a bird's-eye perspective. The “Kiss Bridge” - a unique “non-touch” bridge recognized by CNN - is the perfect spot for couples to express their affection while witnessing the most stunning sunsets in Phu Quoc. Another popular attraction is the multimedia show "Kiss of the Sea," featuring 60 international artists and blending eight different performance art forms. Additionally, Phu Quoc is known for its year-round fireworks displays, ensuring that every evening of your vacation is memorable. At the end of the year, the joy of Pearl Island is “overflowing” with spectacular new shows like Symphony of the Sea, which combines jet skiing, flyboarding, and fireworks, as well as the 365-day beer festival in Sunset Town.

With direct flights from Da Nang to Phu Quoc and the upcoming addition of more direct flights from other cities to Phu Quoc, the journey to explore Vietnam will become increasingly complete and easier for tourists. The reputation of the tropical paradise of Phu Quoc is gaining international fame, making it a “must-visit” destination for experiencing the vibrant beauty of Vietnam, much like Bali and Phuket have done for their countries.