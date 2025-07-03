Belarus Independence Day: new horizons in strategic partnership with Việt Nam

On the article written on the occasion of Belarus’ Independence Day (July 3), Ambassador Uladzimir Baravikou reflects on his country’s resilience and economic progress amid challenges, praises Việt Nam as a trusted and strategic partner, and looks ahead to deeper cooperation between the two nations.

The Day of Independence of the Republic of Belarus, which we celebrate on July 3, is our most important state holiday. It is a good occasion for every Belarusian to express love and take pride in our country, which for over 30 years has been a full-fledged member of the world community as a sovereign and independent state, made an important contribution to global and regional peace and security and provided all conditions for a safe, peaceful, comfortable and prosperous life for its citizens.

Let me mention some statistics. In 2024, faced with illegal sanctions and restrictions from the collective West, Belarus nevertheless secured the GDP growth at 4 per cent (US$75.9 billion), which was higher than expected and exceeded the global average. The industrial production increased by 5.7 per cent. The real incomes of the population grew by 9.7 per cent.

Our achievements would not have been possible without the helping hand of our international friends and allies, among them Việt Nam. We are happy to witness the dynamic development of Vietnam under the wise leadership and guidance of the Communist Party. The success story of this country is known worldwide. Its progress in socio-economic development is impressive. Its potential is even higher.

Việt Nam was and remains one of the most important partners of Belarus in South East Asia. Our friendship, mutual understanding and support have withstood all global turbulences, and are time-tested. To a large extent, we owe it to the political will and determination of our leaders – President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, who led our countries to the strategic partnership, which was fixed during the official visit of Comrade Tô Lâm to Belarus on May 11-12, 2025.

Now our task is to implement all the agreements reached at the highest level. We have a gamut of spheres to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation – from heavy machinery to medicines, agricultural products and foodstuffs. New promising areas are digital transformation, AI, space, high-tech applications and also in the nuclear sphere, etc. We have as many opportunities for successful cooperation as we could imagine, and would be ready to use.

It is also important to intensify participation and interaction of our countries in multilateral platforms, primarily the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which Belarus joined as a full-fledged member in 2024, the BRICS, where both Belarus and Việt Nam have become partner countries in 2025, and ASEAN, where Việt Nam plays a significant role. The free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Việt Nam, which turned 10 years old on May 29, 2025, has demonstrated its strengths and advantages in promoting the trade turnover. Belarus carries out the EAEU chairmanship functions in 2025, and is eager to further facilitate the mutually beneficial cooperation between the Union member states and Việt Nam, first of all in trade and the economic sphere.

This is a jubilee year for both Belarus and Việt Nam. Among the most important ones are the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, the 50th anniversary of liberation of the South of Việtnam and reunification of the country, and the 80th anniversary of independence of the Vietnamese state. Each of them is filled with a deep meaning and has an enduring significance for the Belarusian and Vietnamese peoples, who experienced many tragedies; and went through the hardships and horrors of war. Patriotism, love for the Motherland, commitment to peace and non-acceptance of war are deeply inherent in our people.

The memory of the heroism of our ancestors, who sacrificed everything for the sake of our peaceful and free life, remains the enduring foundation on which Belarus and Việt Nam stand in the successful development of our relations at the new strategic level.

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, and in view of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the independence of Việt Nam, let me wish all readers of the Việt Nam News newspaper strong health, happiness, prosperity, success, and, most importantly, a peaceful sky above your head! VNS