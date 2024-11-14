Novo Nordisk Vietnam launches community initiatives to mark World Diabetes Day

These initiatives included a livestream to raise awareness about diabetes care, educational sessions on preventing disease complications for people living with diabetes, and a community cycling and walking event to emphasize the importance of physical activity in diabetes management. The initiatives reached approximately 11,000 people across Vietnam.

Diabetes is a global non-communicable disease that can lead to severe complications, such as cardiovascular problems, blindness, kidney failure, and amputations. The global incidence of diabetes is rising rapidly, affecting younger populations, and Vietnam is experiencing one of the fastest growth rates.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021, Vietnam had 5.9 million people aged 20-79 with impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), of which four million were diagnosed with diabetes. By 2031, this number is projected to rise to five million. Early detection and timely treatment of diabetes are crucial for preventing complications and improving the quality of life for patients, as well as enhancing overall public health.

In response to the call to action from the International Diabetes Federation on World Diabetes Day, Novo Nordisk Vietnam partnered with both public and private sector organizations to launch the following initiatives:

Livestream on changing diabetes care:

Novo Nordisk Vietnam collaborated with the Ministry of Health, leading hospitals, and the Vietnam Pediatrics Association to organize a livestream on November 14 aimed at raising awareness about diabetes care and well-being. The event attracted approximately 10,000 views.

The talk show featured health policymakers and professionals discussing their commitment to transforming the diabetes landscape in Vietnam. It also provided an opportunity for people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes to share their experiences and hopes for lifelong well-being.

The livestream was broadcast on various platforms, including the Diabetes website and the Facebook fan pages of the Medical Services Administration (Ministry of Health), the Vietnam Pediatrics Association, and leading hospitals.

Educational session on diabetes complications:

Novo Nordisk Vietnam worked with other multinational companies to support the Ho Chi Minh Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology in organizing educational activities on November 10 for over 300 people living with diabetes at the Hoa Lu Outdoor Sports Centre in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. The focus was on preventing diabetes-related complications and the role of specialized treatment in managing the condition.

Community cycling and walking event:

Novo Nordisk Vietnam partnered with the Institute of Clinical Medicine and Pharmacy to organize a community cycling and walking event on 13-14 November, with support from the People’s Committee of Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about diabetes and highlight the importance of physical activity in diabetes management. Around 150 people participated in this event to commemorate World Diabetes Day.

About World Diabetes Day2

World Diabetes Day (WDD) is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign, reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries. It is observed every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin with Charles Best in 1922.

WDD was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization and became an official United Nations Day in 2006 with the adoption of United Nations Resolution 61/225.

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2024-26 is Diabetes and Well-being with narratives that include:

- Diabetes can affect every part of a person’s life, often having a negative impact on their well-being

- Diabetes care should include more support and interventions that can improve a person’s well-being

Novo Nordisk Vietnam continues to collaborate with different public and private partners in support of the health and well-being of people living with diabetes in Vietnam.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Novo Nordisk products have been present in Vietnam since 1992 and the company has been committed to serving patients in Vietnam living with diabetes, obesity, rare diseases and other serious chronic diseases since. Novo Nordisk Ltd. was established in 2022, and currently employs more than 110 employees across Vietnam. Besides the commitment to making its innovative breakthroughs accessible for patients in Vietnam, Novo Nordisk is committed to working collaboratively with public and private partners across Vietnam, with our aligned purpose to drive change in the disease arenas.

References

1. https://diabetesatlas.org/data/en/country/217/vn.html

2. https://worlddiabetesday.org/activities/