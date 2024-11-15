More direct flights from Singapore make Phu Quoc more attractive to international tourists

From December 20, 2024, the low-cost subsidiary of Lion City - Scoot - will launch direct flights from Singapore to Phu Quoc (Vietnam) with the frequency of three round-trip flights per week, according to The Strait Times.

The flights will depart from Singapore at 12:35 PM (local time) and arrive in Phu Quoc at 1:20 PM (local time). The return flights will depart Phu Quoc at 1:55 PM (local time) and arrive in Singapore at 4:50 PM (local time).

Then, starting from January 2025, Scoot will have more direct flight options from Singapore to Phu Quoc with five round-trip flights a week.

This is considered as a positive sign for Phu Quoc, showing the increasing appeal of the island, which has been recently honored by some of the most prestigious international travel magazines. Travel + Leisure has selected Phu Quoc as the second most beautiful island in the world, only after the Maldives, while Condé Nast Traveler has honored Phu Quoc as a top island in the world for three consecutive years, with its score dramatically rising each year.

Launching direct flights from Singapore brings many opportunities for Pearl Island. Phu Quoc is expected to attract not only tourists from Singapore but also from other countries in the region and worldwide, as Singapore is considered as one of the "busiest" global transit, welcoming up to 85 million tourists each year.

As a visa-free island for all international tourists and with launching direct flights from Singapore, Phu Quoc is anticipated to become a new destination for expatriate and professional communities from Europe and America living in Singapore…

It is estimated that the Lion City has up to 1.64 million expatriates working and living there - a vast number when compared to a similar regional city like Bangkok (Thailand) with about 200,000 expatriates. These tourists have a habit of traveling to famous tourist islands in Southeast Asia, such as Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bali, for weekend retreats and to enjoy the tropical atmosphere, thanks to many convenient flight options. However, with its competitive costs, Phu Quoc is ready to become the new destination for this group of tourists, with only a two-hour flight from Singapore, tourists can enjoy all the most exciting experiences, at a much more cost-effective expense than in the “Lion City” (with the average daily living expenses in Singapore being around 95 USD per person).

Phu Quoc itself has a lot of potential to attract tourists. “Phu Quoc, which is known for its rare wildlife and pristine beaches, houses the Phu Quoc National Park, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve”, the Straits Times introduces about Phu Quoc when explains the reason why Scoot launches direct flights from Singapore to Phu Quoc. According to experts, October and November are the ideal time to launch new direct flights to Phu Quoc, as the island reaches its most beautiful season of the year. The hotel booking platform - Booking - also listed Phu Quoc as one of the top 5 destinations having the "most romantic" autumn in Vietnam by the end of 2023, thanks to the ideally mild weather during autumn and winter.

Besides its beautiful nature, to welcome the year-end tourist season, Pearl Island is preparing to launch a series of new experiences to "retain" tourists and increase attraction, in order to bring tourists back again and again.

Last year, Phu Quoc made headlines among global travel enthusiasts with the unveiling of the Kiss Bridge - a unique "non-touching" bridge, a new tourism symbol of Vietnam and Kiss of the Sea show at the world's biggest sea theater. This year, Phu Quoc continues to entertain tourists with Symphony of the Sea show - a unique combination of extreme sports performances such as jetskis, flyboards, and Vietnamese elements such as festival flags, kite flutes and especially water cakes; the Kaya indigenous show and lively DJ performances at Hon Thom Island; and activation shows at the brand-new beerhouse Sun Baravia Bistro… The island promises a true "festive season" for the year-end holidays, with a beer festival and fireworks happening 365 days a year, along with many other exciting experiences that you can only fully appreciate by being there.

For golf enthusiasts, Phu Quoc is also known as the world’s new golf paradise, with the launch of the 18-hole Eschuri Vung Bau golf course, offering such a unique "up the forest down to the sea" journey with sunset views, beaches, and horizons that is rare to find at most golf courses around the world.

Currently, tourists can book tickets from Singapore to Phu Quoc starting November 11, 2024, with a one-way economy class ticket costing approximately 135 USD. “We hope to inspire more travelers to discover the diverse experiences our new destinations have to offer. We will continue to seek opportunities, expand our network and connect our customers to new travel experiences”, Leslie Thng, Scoot’s chief executive officer, shared with The Strait Times.