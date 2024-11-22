Sunstone Partners announces strategic investment in KMS Technology to drive innovation & growth

“We are excited to welcome Sunstone Partners as our new investment partner,” said Leo Tucker, CEO of KMS Technology. “This partnership represents a significant milestone for us and aligns perfectly with our vision to accelerate growth and elevate the impact of our services. With Sunstone’s expertise and resources, we look forward to expanding our technological capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients.”

KMS Technology offers tailored digital engineering, data, AI, and consulting solutions through a combination of onshore, nearshore, and offshore resources, including highly skilled teams across the United States, Mexico, and Vietnam. The company has established a strong reputation for excellence in healthcare, enterprise software, financial services, and other industries, delivering comprehensive digital transformation services that help organisations meet their ever-evolving business and technology needs.

“We are still in the early stages of massive digitisation efforts across enterprises, further accelerated by increased demand for next-generation data and AI-enabled applications. We see tremendous opportunity in partnering with KMS Technology to apply our expertise and help accelerate growth and innovation,” said Julian Hinderling, Partner at Sunstone Partners. “KMS has built a deep track record of developing mission-critical, revenue-generating products for their customers. We are excited to support KMS in scaling to the next level.”

Vu Lam, Co-Founder and Board Chairman of KMS Technology, added, “KMS was founded with the vision of bringing outstanding talent and innovation to clients across the globe. The investment from Sunstone Partners is a powerful validation of our business model and will help us scale even further. We’re thrilled to collaborate closely with Sunstone Partners as we enter this new phase of strategic growth and expanded capabilities.”

KMS Technology has long been dedicated to providing organisations with innovative digital transformation solutions through its global centres of excellence. With Sunstone Partners’ investment, KMS Technology will continue to build its teams, deepen its service offerings, and broaden its impact in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Canaccord Genuity and Choate Hall & Stewart acted as advisers to Sunstone Partners. Tree Line Capital Partners provided debt financing in support of the transaction. Houlihan Lokey and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough acted as advisers to KMS Technology.

About KMS Technology

KMS Technology was established in 2009 as a US-based premier technology services company. With development centres in Vietnam and Mexico, we have been trusted globally for the superb quality of our software consulting and development services, technology solutions, and engineering expertise.

We pride ourselves on creating brilliant solutions for our clients by leveraging deep expertise, advanced technologies, and delivery excellence—achieving shared success where everyone can reach their fullest potential. KMS believes that the business success we contribute to reflects our commitment to making a difference in our community, providing tangible solutions that create long-lasting impacts.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in AI- and technology-enabled services and software companies. The firm partners with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion in committed capital across its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognised as one of Inc. Magazine’s “Founder-Friendly Investors” for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com.