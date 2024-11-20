Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu sets sail for growth with new international cruise port project

November 20, 2024 - 14:00
Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province is exploring the construction of a port in Vũng Tàu City to welcome international cruise ships. This initiative marks a key step by the provincial government in its efforts to establish Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu as a national maritime economic hub and a world-class tourism destination.

The growing potential of cruise tourism

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), cruise tourism generates 40% more revenue compared to air or road travel, making it a preferred and highly developed sector in many advanced countries.

Perspective of the Vung Tau International Passenger Port. Photo: Hac Minh

Wendy Yamazaki, Regional Vice President of Royal Caribbean Group, emphasises that the potential for cruise tourism in Asia is enormous. In Southeast Asia, alongside Thailand and Singapore, Vietnam is one of the top three destinations for international cruise passengers.

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu's strategic location along the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), combined with its appealing coastal tourism products and well-developed port infrastructure, positions the province as an attractive destination for major international cruise ships. These factors are vital for drawing numerous large cruise liners carrying foreign passengers to its ports.

On October 22, the Coral Princess, a global cruise ship with over 1,800 American tourists, docked at the SSIT port in the Cái Mép-Thị Vải cluster. Earlier, on October 14, the Carnival Panorama, with 3,605 passengers, mostly from the U.S., also docked at TCCT port in the same cluster.

The Coral Princess ship docked at SSIT port on October 22

According to the Provincial Department of Tourism, nearly 50 cruise ships have registered to dock at the Cái Mép-Thị Vải cluster through May 2025, underscoring the immense potential of cruise tourism in the region.

Plans for an international passenger port

Currently, international cruise ships must dock at the Cái Mép-Thị Vải cluster, where facilities are shared with commercial cargo ports. This arrangement affects both the operational efficiency of the ports and the safety of passengers.

As outlined in the 2021-2030 development plan for Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, with a vision for 2050, the province is set to become a national centre for maritime economics and a global tourism hub. To achieve these ambitious goals, the construction of a specialised, modern cruise port is essential.

Perspective of the Vung Tau International Passenger Port

In October 2024, the consulting consortium of PORTCOAST, TEDIPORT, and HPEC presented a proposal to the provincial People's Committee for the construction of the Vũng Tàu International Passenger Port.

According to the proposal, the port will be located near the cable car station at Tầm Dương Beach in Vũng Tàu. With an estimated investment of around 8,000 billion VND, this project is expected to be the largest port in southern Vietnam. The facility will feature a passenger terminal with duty-free shops, a hotel and serviced apartment complex, a marina, taxi and bus parking, technical infrastructure, landscaping, piers, breakwaters, and facilities for official vessels, pilots, and port authorities.

The terminal will include a pier capable of handling ships up to 225,000–228,000 GT, or even larger when conditions permit. The pier will span 420 metres, with a 120-metre-long passenger platform and a 700-metre bridge connecting the pier to the shore. The inner area will include a marina, official port services, and maritime facilities for pilots and port authorities. A separate seaplane dock will be located to the east and southeast.

The provincial People's Committee has tasked the Department of Planning and Investment, in coordination with the Department of Transport, with selecting an investor through a bidding process. Once the Department of Transport completes the pre-feasibility study, it will gather feedback from potential investors before submitting the proposal for official approval.

Upon completion, the Vũng Tàu International Passenger Port will be a world-class landmark, designed as a destination port rather than a transit stop. It will serve as a hub for regular community events and host major provincial and regional activities. — VNS

