“Kiss of The Sea” show in Phú Quốc wins Thea Award

Known as the 'Oscars of the global entertainment industry', the Thea Awards, presented by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), celebrate creative teams and individuals who design, build, and deliver unique entertainment experiences worldwide. The ceremony took place at SeaWorld in Orlando, USA.

Kiss of The Sea was Vietnam's sole representative among the Outstanding Achievement awardees and won in the Live Event (Outdoor Show) category. This accolade places it alongside sculptures, shows, museums, and games at globally renowned amusement parks, including Europa Park (Germany), NEOBIO Museum (Shanghai, China), The Sphere (Las Vegas, USA), and Tokyo DisneySea (Japan).

This historic win marks a milestone for Vietnam's entertainment industry, as it is the first time a Vietnamese show has been honored with this prestigious award. It underscores that Vietnam's amusement park experiences have reached international standards, recognized by world-class accolades. Beyond elevating the status of Phú Quốc and Vietnam's entertainment industry, this award sets the stage for Phú Quốc to emerge as a world-class art and entertainment destination.

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) encompasses a prestigious global community of over 1,200 member companies in 40 countries, with expertise in storytelling, design, and technology. TEA members focus on creating innovative ideas and projects for unique attractions and experiences, including theme parks, museums, resorts, and more. Recognition by TEA's Thea Awards is akin to a hallmark of excellence, creativity, and superior quality in cultural, artistic, or entertainment projects.

“For over 30 years, TEA has honoured the creators, developers, designers, and producers contributing to the uniqueness of the themed entertainment industry. The Thea Award is the highest symbol of excellence and creativity in our field. This year’s honoured projects bring joy to millions of visitors and inspire the industry to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation,” Matt Barton, Chairman of the TEA International Board, said.

Debuting in January, Kiss of The Sea quickly became one of Phú Quốc’s most talked-about shows. The show is a collaborative creation by Sun Group and ECA2, a France-based company renowned for producing world-class multimedia shows. Over its 30 years of operation, ECA2 has delivered more than 60 shows in 17 countries, many of which have become major earners for their destinations. Notable examples include Wings of Time in Singapore, attracting over a million visitors annually, and Fountain of Dreams, hailed as one of the must-visit destinations in Wuyishan, China.

With a budget of trillions of VNĐ, Kiss of The Sea is Vietnam’s first and only multimedia technology show to date, featuring some of the world’s most advanced technology and large-scale effects.

The show boasts a 1,000-square-metre seawater projection screen, earning it the title of 'The world’s largest theatre on the sea'. Its stage features three consecutive projection domes and 300 devices for creating multi-sensory effects, including lights, fire, water, lasers, and fireworks.

In total, the show incorporates eight technologies and art forms, including music, projections, and live performances by an international cast. Together, they weave a love story between a young man from Phú Quốc and a mysterious girl from a distant galaxy who arrives on Earth through a black hole.

Kiss of The Sea is performed nightly at 9:30 p.m. (except Tuesdays) at Sunset Town. The highlight of each performance is the finale, with a spectacular fireworks display enhanced by unique lighting effects. This feature makes Phú Quốc the only island in the world to host fireworks shows 365 days a year. Being honoured with a Thea Award further solidifies the show’s reputation as a must-see attraction for visitors to Phú Quốc.

The prestigious recognition from the Thea Awards is a testament to the relentless efforts of Sun Group in elevating Phú Quốc’s global standing and contributing to Vietnam’s cultural industry. Internationally acclaimed cultural products like Kiss of The Sea affirm the correctness of Phú Quốc’s sustainable development strategy, which prioritises culture and the arts as the foundation for growth. This approach enhances the island’s allure and positions it as a glittering gem on the global tourism map.