Hoa Binh Construction Group Commences Nearly 1 Trillion VND Project in Da Nang

Following its success in winning the 1.9 trillion VND Eaton Park project, Hòa Bình Construction Group (HBC) announced that it has secured the Newtown Diamond project, valued at nearly 1 trillion VND, marking another impressive achievement in the company’s development strategy.

As the main contractor, Hòa Bình will execute the structural construction for three 38-story towers and a 6-story podium as part of the Newtown Urban, Commercial, and Sports Complex (Newtown Diamond) project. The project, developed by Newtown Development Co., Ltd., is located on a 1.4-hectare site in Da Nang City.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on November 26, 2024, at the construction site with representatives from Newtown Development Co., Ltd , project management committee, and HBCG present. This event marks an important milestone, officially kicking off the construction phase of a key project in Da Nang.

Newtown Diamond is expected to become a new icon of modern architecture in the coastal city, with an estimated construction timeline of 275 days. This project not only demonstrates Hòa Bình’s construction capabilities but also highlights the strategic partnership between Hòa Bình and Newtown Development Co., Ltd.

A representative of Hòa Bình Construction Group's Executive Board shared: "Securing consecutive major projects not only affirms Hòa Bình’s competitiveness in the construction market but also reflects the trust of leading investors in our quality and reputation. Newtown Diamond will mark another milestone in the Group’s development journey."

Previously, Hòa Bình successfully outperformed several major competitors to secure the 1.9 trillion VND Eaton Park project, developed by Gamuda Land Group. Located in a prime area on Mai Chí Thọ Street, adjacent to the Thủ Thiêm Urban Area in Thủ Đức City (Ho Chi Minh City), this project further reinforces Hòa Bình’s position in the premium real estate segment.