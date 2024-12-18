Government restructuring to reduce organisations by 35-40 per cent

HÀ NỘI — The Government is undergoing significant restructuring, with plans to reduce the number of ministries to 13 and agencies at the same level to four.

This includes cutting five ministries, three Government agencies and eliminating 12 out of 13 general departments and similar organisations.

Additionally, 677 departments and equivalents within ministries and agencies, as well as 190 public service units, will be reduced, surpassing the Government’s original targets, Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà told Vietnam News Agency.

The restructuring aims to streamline Government operations by reducing ministries and agencies, eliminating general departments, and restructuring public service units, aiming to address issues of overlapping functions and improve efficiency by streamlining the structure.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has finalised a comprehensive report summarising Resolution 18-NQ/TW, which merges, consolidates, and transfers functions, tasks, and organisational structures. The report also includes a proposal to end the operation of the Party Standing Committee and establish Party Committees at various levels of government.

Minister Trà said that after the restructuring and consolidation, the number of organisations within the Government will decrease by 35-40 per cent.

The remaining organisations will undergo further restructuring to reduce at least 15 per cent, with significant cuts expected in departments and general departments.

She highlighted the heavy workload of the restructuring, with the Ministry of Home Affairs working tirelessly to complete reports and projects for submission to the Politburo and Central Steering Committee by December 25.

The ministry is finalising a draft decree that outlines new policies for civil servants, employees and contract workers involved in the organisational restructuring, ensuring that no one is left behind in the process.

It places particular emphasis on encouraging early retirement or voluntary resignation for those impacted by the restructuring.

According to the minister, the successful implementation of this restructuring depends on the commitment of leaders at all levels of government.

They are tasked with evaluating, selecting and filtering civil servants and employees, ensuring that only the most capable personnel remain in the system to avoid a brain drain.

The reform is not just a structural change, it is a shift in mindset aimed at creating a more efficient and capable public administration.

She stressed the importance of reforming not only the structure but also the underlying culture of governance, focusing on innovation, development, and maximising human resources to propel the nation into a new era.

The reform aligns with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ongoing digital transformation.

Minister Trà said that its success depends on unity across the political system and support from all sectors of society.

“With the Party, people, and Government fully committed, the restructuring will be swift and effective,” she said, adding confidence that the reform will deliver a streamlined, strong and efficient government. — VNS