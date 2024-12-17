PM requests no one be left behind in apparatus restructuring

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday requested the development of policies and frameworks to ensure the legal and legitimate rights and interests of officials and public employees in the restructuring of the organisational apparatus, with no one left behind.

Chairing the fourth meeting of the Government steering committee to review the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, issued by the 12th Party Central Committee in 2017, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency, PM Chính stressed that the policies should be consistent and build upon previous policies, particularly Government Decree No. 29 regulating the streamlining of civil servant positions, but they must be more advanced, suitable to the current national context and conditions, and ensure compatibility between the public and private sectors.

They should also encourage high-quality human resources with competence, good health, qualifications and dedication to work in the public sector, as well as attracting those from the private sector to join the public sector, he said.

Highlighting the Party and State’s consistent viewpoint of not trading social progress, equity and welfare for mere economic growth, the Government leader called for the design of policies tailored to specific groups with more detailed measures.

These should offer greater benefits to older individuals with less time left to contribute and to younger workers with more opportunities to work in various sectors. In particular, fair treatment should be ensured for contract workers to protecting them from disadvantages.

With the projected number of people and the necessary funding for public officials, civil servants and workers in the process of restructuring the organisational apparatus, the national budget is fully capable of covering the costs, PM Chính affirmed. However, there is a need to continue increasing revenue and reducing expenditure to allocate the national budget for other crucial national issues.

Under a plan on merging and streamlining a number of ministries and agencies, the Government apparatus is expected to consist of 13 ministries and four ministerial-level agencies, decreasing by five ministries and three agencies.

The current 13 general departments, and equivalent organisations under ministries and ministerial-level agencies will be reduced to just one, the number of departments and equivalent units under ministries and general departments will be reduced by 500. — VNA/VNS