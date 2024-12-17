Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Lâm Đồng cancels 114 development projects to ensure consistent land management

December 17, 2024 - 16:05
The projects have been cancelled for either showing no progress or having ceased to be relevant.
An abandoned tract of land in Lâm Đồng Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÂM ĐỒNG — The People's Council of Lâm Đồng Province has cancelled 114 development projects that required land acquisition totalling nearly 690 hectares.

Of these projects, 101 were funded by the State budget, seven by non-budget sources and six by foreign investment.

Agricultural land makes up 71 per cent of these land areas, forest land 27 per cent and non-agricultural land 2 per cent.

The projects were cancelled because they either showed no progress or were no longer in line with the province's direction for development, according to evaluations from the authorities.

Đam Rông District is the area with the highest number of cancelled projects (48), mostly related to the development of inner-district rural roads, followed by Đạ Huoai District (37).

The inter-district road project that connects Tây Sơn District with others requires the largest land acquisition, which is over 128 hectares.

Four of the seven non-budget projects cancelled are in Đà Lạt City, including two wind power plants that require a total of nearly 64 hectares.

Of the six foreign investment projects cancelled, two are in Đức Trọng District and four in Bảo Lộc City.

According to the Lâm Đồng People's Committee, the cancellation of the 114 projects is based on Clause 7, Article 76 of the 2024 Land Law, which stipulates that after two consecutive years after land is approved for acquisition or conversion, if none of those has taken place, the authorities must evaluate, adjust or cancel the approval.

Previously, based on the requests of districts, cities and the province’s environmental department, the Lâm Đồng People's Committee had requested the Lâm Đồng People’s Council to convert those lands into rice-growing and protective forest lands.

Cancellation is the council’s final decision to ensure consistency in land management. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Investors wait for a boost in the IPO market

The proposal to streamline the listing process from a lengthy 90 days down to just 30 days has lighted a spark of optimism among investors, potentially serving as a catalyst for more businesses to take the leap into the public market.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom