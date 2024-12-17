Lâm Đồng cancels 114 development projects to ensure consistent land management

LÂM ĐỒNG — The People's Council of Lâm Đồng Province has cancelled 114 development projects that required land acquisition totalling nearly 690 hectares.

Of these projects, 101 were funded by the State budget, seven by non-budget sources and six by foreign investment.

Agricultural land makes up 71 per cent of these land areas, forest land 27 per cent and non-agricultural land 2 per cent.

The projects were cancelled because they either showed no progress or were no longer in line with the province's direction for development, according to evaluations from the authorities.

Đam Rông District is the area with the highest number of cancelled projects (48), mostly related to the development of inner-district rural roads, followed by Đạ Huoai District (37).

The inter-district road project that connects Tây Sơn District with others requires the largest land acquisition, which is over 128 hectares.

Four of the seven non-budget projects cancelled are in Đà Lạt City, including two wind power plants that require a total of nearly 64 hectares.

Of the six foreign investment projects cancelled, two are in Đức Trọng District and four in Bảo Lộc City.

According to the Lâm Đồng People's Committee, the cancellation of the 114 projects is based on Clause 7, Article 76 of the 2024 Land Law, which stipulates that after two consecutive years after land is approved for acquisition or conversion, if none of those has taken place, the authorities must evaluate, adjust or cancel the approval.

Previously, based on the requests of districts, cities and the province’s environmental department, the Lâm Đồng People's Committee had requested the Lâm Đồng People’s Council to convert those lands into rice-growing and protective forest lands.

Cancellation is the council’s final decision to ensure consistency in land management. — VNS