Home Economy

HCM City’s retail sales up 11 per cent this year

December 17, 2024 - 14:55
Retail sales in HCM City reached VNĐ567.98 billion (US$22.36 million) in 2024, a year-on-year rise of 11 per cent, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade has reported.
A consumer shops fruits at a supermarket in HCM City. Retail sales in HCM City reached over VNĐ567.98 billion (US$22.36 million) in 2024, a year-on-year rise of 11 per cent. — VNA/VNS Photo Mỹ Phương

HCM CITY — Retail sales in HCM City reached over VNĐ567.98 billion (US$22.36 million) in 2024, a year-on-year rise of 11 per cent, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade has reported.

The department said that commercial activities continued to recover and grow. This year marks the second in a row of the city's market stabilisation programme, with participating businesses strictly adhering to regulations. The drive has so far helped prevent supply shortages and price spikes during the year. As a result, the city’s average consumer price index (CPI) for the first 11 months went up by just 3.19 per cent year-on-year, below the national figure of 3.69 per cent.

A representative from the department pointed out several key measures set by the sector for the months leading up to the Tết (Lunar New Year) – Việt Nam’s biggest traditional festival. These include close monitoring and evaluation of supply and demand for goods, notably essential ones like rice, meat, eggs, vegetables and others.

For items normally experiencing a surge in demand during Tết, such as confectionery and beverages, contingency plans are in place to ensure supply-demand balance and price stability, avoiding any goods shortages or price hikes.

Retailers and businesses are also being encouraged to offer more discounts and share costs to ease price pressures on consumers, especially for products under the market stabilisation programme, as well as those deemed essential. Additionally, mobile sales campaigns will be ramped up in suburban districts, outlying areas, and worker accommodations. — VNS

