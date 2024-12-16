Politics & Law
Green fibres for the future

December 16, 2024 - 17:38
Garments and textiles are a key export product of Việt Nam. The country has been increasingly active in producing rough materials, especially fibres from nature. An Phuoc – Viramie has been a pioneer in producing fibre from ramie for nearly ten years while Ecosoi started to produce fibre from pineapple leaves only a few years ago. With the development of such green fibre suppliers, Việt Nam’s garment and textile sector will thrive more sustainably.

