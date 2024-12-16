Green fibres for the future

Garments and textiles are a key export product of Việt Nam. The country has been increasingly active in producing rough materials, especially fibres from nature. An Phuoc – Viramie has been a pioneer in producing fibre from ramie for nearly ten years while Ecosoi started to produce fibre from pineapple leaves only a few years ago. With the development of such green fibre suppliers, Việt Nam’s garment and textile sector will thrive more sustainably.
The salt festival will also create a platform for exchanging experiences and knowledge in production, processing and trading salt products and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) products across provinces.
On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index edged up 1.22 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 1,263.79 points. Market breadth stayed negative, with 165 declining stocks outnumbering 132 gainers.
Việt Nam and India have witnessed thriving trade and economic cooperation over the recent past, with many highlights observed in 2024, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the South Asian country Bùi Trung Thướng.