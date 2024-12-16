Market starts third week of December on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — The stock market began the third week of December on a positive note, ending a four-session losing streak from the previous week. Liquidity improved slightly but remained low, while foreign investors maintained their net-selling trend.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index edged up 1.22 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 1,263.79 points. Market breadth stayed negative, with 165 declining stocks outnumbering 132 gainers. Liquidity on the southern bourse increased slightly to VNĐ12.8 trillion (approximately US$503.6 million), with 538.9 million shares traded.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also rose marginally by 0.24 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 1,331.82 points. Within the VN30 basket, ten stocks advanced, 14 declined and six remained unchanged.

Notable gainers included the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), which rose 0.75 per cent, adding nearly 0.5 points to the VN-Index. Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) surged 3.21 per cent, while Việt Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (VNM) climbed 1.25 per cent. Vinhomes JSC (VHM) and FPT Corporation (FPT) also posted gains of 0.74 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, losses in several large-cap stocks offset some of the gains. Hòa Phát Group JSC (HPG) dropped 0.74 per cent, Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) fell 0.64 per cent and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) declined 0.62 per cent.

Analysts from the Việt Dragon Securities observed that the market dipped below the 1,260-point support level during the session but recovered above it by the close. “The increase in liquidity compared to the previous session indicates some buying activity at lower prices, which provided support for the market,” they noted.

The analysts added: “The recovery signals suggest the potential for a technical rebound in the next session, but caution is advised as the market approaches resistance at the 1,270-point level, where downside risks remain.”

They advised investors to remain vigilant and closely monitor supply and demand dynamics to assess the market’s condition. “Given the current low stability and latent risks, investors should manage their portfolios carefully and avoid overexposure,” was the recommendation.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index inched up 0.02 per cent to close at 227.04 points, with a trading value exceeding VNĐ590 billion and over 37 million shares traded.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling streak, offloading more than VNĐ197 billion worth of shares on the HoSE. — VNS