Market declines for the third consecutive session

HÀ NỘI — The stock market extended its losing streak on Thursday, marking the third consecutive session of declines, with liquidity slightly dropping and foreign investors continuing their net-selling trend for the fourth straight day.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed at 1,267.35 points, a decrease of 1.51 points, or 0.12 per cent.

Market breadth remained negative, with 182 stocks falling, 117 gaining and 62 remaining unchanged. Liquidity dropped slightly, reaching VNĐ13.5 trillion (US$530.8 million), down 11.7 per cent compared to the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also fell slightly by 0.93 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end at 1,335.55 points. Within the VN30 basket, 15 stocks declined, 11 advanced and four were unchanged.

The decline was led by large-cap stocks in the manufacturing sector. Hòa Phát Group JSC (HPG) recorded the steepest drop, down by 0.9 per cent, which subtracted nearly 0.4 points from the VN-Index.

Other notable decliners included Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC), which dropped by 0.97 per cent and Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB), down by 1.49 per cent.

However, some gains in select stocks helped offset broader market losses. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Việt Nam (VCB) edged up by 0.21 per cent, contributing over 0.25 points to the VN-Index.

Other notable performers included Vietnam Commercial Joint Stock Export Import Bank (EIB), which rose by 2.6 per cent, Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB), up by 1.27 per cent and CII Bridges & Roads Investment JSC (LGC), which surged to its ceiling price, gaining 6.84 per cent.

Analysts from the Việt Dragon Securities said: “The market showed corrective behaviour after three sessions of hesitation with Star candlesticks. However, support was evident as the VN-Index approached the 1,265-point level, reflected by a lower shadow and reduced trading volume compared to the previous session. If supportive momentum from cash inflows continues in the next session, the market may expand its recovery and approach the next resistance range of 1,280–1,300 points.

“Therefore, investors should monitor supply and demand dynamics to assess market conditions. At present, short-term opportunities can be explored in stocks showing positive movements near support levels. However, investors should carefully consider profit-taking opportunities in stocks that have risen sharply toward resistance areas.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also edged lower, slipping by 0.08 per cent to close at 227.99 points.

During the session, over VNĐ948 billion worth of shares were traded, with a total volume surpassing 50 million shares on the northern bourse.

Foreign investors extended their net-selling trend, with net sales exceeding VNĐ295 billion on the HoSE. — VNS