HortEx Vietnam 2025 to double in size

HÀ NỘI — The 7th International Exhibition & Conference on Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology (HortEx Vietnam 2025) is set to take place from March 12 to 14 next year at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City.

Building on six successful editions, HortEx Vietnam has strengthened its role as Việt Nam’s top B2B platform for fruit, flower and vegetable industries, connecting businesses and helping Vietnamese agricultural products reach global markets.

The 2024 exhibition attracted over 200 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories, including major players such as the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Australia, and welcomed more than 7,000 visitors from 30 nations.

The 2025 event will be even larger, featuring over 400 exhibitors from 35 countries, with 15,000 visitors expected said Nguyễn Bá Vinh, director of Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co Ltd (VEAS). He said the expo is one of the two largest expos in the region for this sector.

“For the first time, HortEx Vietnam will collaborate with Agritechnica Asia, the world-renowned exhibition for agricultural machinery and technology. This partnership is anticipated to bring cutting-edge innovations to the event and further expand its scope,” Vinh said.

HortEx Vietnam 2025 will offer a range of activities to boost business connections and industry knowledge, including specialised workshops, the Export Forum, Grower Talk sessions and a Floral Design Competition. Dedicated display zones will also highlight international flower suppliers, national agricultural products and advancements in plant breeding.

The event not only provides local businesses with more opportunities to find customers but also fosters trade cooperation and the transfer of advanced technology and techniques with global partners.

According to Đặng Phúc Nguyên, Secretary-General of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association (VINAFRUIT), Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable sector is setting new records, driven by rising demand from the Chinese market and expanded opportunities from free trade agreements.

The sector is expected to achieve an export value of US$7.2 billion this year, with a goal of reaching the US$10 billion milestone by 2030. With significant potential and advantages in agricultural production, Việt Nam continues to solidify its position as one of the world's leading agricultural exporters. — VNS