Traditional craft village products, regional specialties showcased at HCM City expo

HCM CITY — An exhibition titled "Quintessence of Craft Villages and Regional Specialties 2024" opened in HCM City on Thursday, showcasing products from traditional craft villages, regional specialties and items developed under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme from various parts of the country.

Speaking at its opening ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Dũng, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, said the programme is an annual initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation between HCM City and other cities and provinces across the country.

"The programme helps reinforce regional connections, supports the comprehensive and sustainable development of localities and affirms HCM City’s role as an economic spearhead of the southern key economic zone and the entire country."

He also highlighted the programme’s role as a vital bridge connecting businesses and cooperatives with large, modern distribution systems to boost consumption of their products, build brand identities and expand market reach.

This year the programme has attracted over 30 provinces and cities, featuring more than 200 enterprises with over 500 traditional craft village products, OCOP items that have achieved three-star status or higher and other popular products.

Visitors can learn about the history and unique stories behind products from renowned traditional craft villages, and join artisans in creating distinctive handicrafts.

There will be performances from traditional craft villages such as the Mỹ Lòng and Sơn Đốc rice paper villages in Bến Tre Province and Trà Cuôn village in Trà Vinh Province that makes cylindrical sticky rice cakes.

It will also introduce the agritourism ecosystem of Lâm Đồng Province and interactive activities and cultural experiences from various regions.

A conference will be held to connect businesses, cooperatives and production establishments with modern distribution systems, helping them find new outlets for traditional craft village products and regional specialities.

Organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City in collaboration with other agencies, the programme is being held at Lê Lợi pedestrian street in District 1 until 15 December. — VNS