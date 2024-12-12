Cà Mau strives to become a renewable energy export hub

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province aims to establish itself as the renewable energy hub of the Mekong Delta and one of leading exporters of renewable energy in Việt Nam.

Under a newly issued plan by the provincial People’s Committee, Cà Mau prioritises attracting investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects to ensure a stable gas supply for local consumers during 2026–30, with an estimated import capacity of 1–3 million tonnes per year.

The province encourages the unlimited development of renewable energy sources for export, provided energy security and economic efficiency are maintained. By 2031, Cà Mau aims to export 2,000 MW of renewable energy, increasing to 3,000 MW by 2035 and 5,000 MW by 2040.

Additionally, the province plans to harness renewable energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for domestic use and export. Đầm Dơi and Ngọc Hiển districts are expected to become focal points for renewable energy exploitation, with an estimated annual production capacity of 86,248 tonnes of hydrogen.

In the oil and gas sector, Cà Mau is collaborating with the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) to develop the Khánh Mỹ - Đầm Dơi gas field and other gas extraction projects based on demand. The extracted gas is projected to supply the Cà Mau Gas-Power-Fertiliser Complex by the second quarter of 2027.

Aligned with the national electricity development plan, the province will also advance socialised power generation and grid projects, developing synchronised energy infrastructure to support its socio-economic goals. — VNS