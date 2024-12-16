Việt Nam’s GDP growth poised for robust growth in 2024: officials

HÀ NỘI — With 2024 nearing its end, Việt Nam's GDP growth is set to surpass the 7 per cent target, driven by efforts from ministries and sectors, says Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương.

Phương said most international organisations have upgraded the country’s economic growth projections as compared to their previous predictions, adding his ministry’s economic scenario, reported to the Government in Quarter 3, suggests that without significant disruptions such as typhoons, floods and adverse global impacts, Việt Nam has a solid foundation to obtain its 7 per cent growth goal.

Key growth drivers include a remarkable revival in export orders while export growth demonstrating exceptional performance. Notably, despite the global gloomy investment panorama, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Việt Nam has been on a good trajectory. Besides, the number of newly-registered businesses has rebounded over the past few months, signaling restored and growing economic confidence from investors, he pointed out.

Regarding consumer spending, Phương said although the growth has not met expectations yet, consumption could be boosted during the Christmas Day and New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the General Statistics Office’s System of National Accounts Department Nguyễn Diệu Huyền held that the US Federal Reserve (FED)’s potential interest rate reductions will help stabilise the macroeconomy and fuel GDP growth despite inherent time lag.

2024 is expected to be a year of stable economic expansion on the back of the recovery of the global economy and the Government’s support policies, she said, adding Việt Nam could continue its robust growth momentum, with FED’s loosened monetary policy and stable macroeconomic conditions.

Looking ahead to 2025, Phương said the National Assembly eyes 6.5 to 7 per cent in economic growth, and asks ministries, sectors and localities to strive for 7 to 7.5 per cent. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has drastically pushed for an 8 per cent growth target, which is grounded in the momentum from 2024 and significant institutional reforms.

Recent legislative changes, a breakthrough mindset to remove bottlenecks and simplify administrative procedures for investors, will take effect in early 2025, potentially unleashing long-blocked resource potentials, he stressed.

This growth strategy is part of Việt Nam’s preparation for a new era - that of the nation’s rise. The country is striving to become an upper middle-income one with a modern industrial base by 2030 - the time when it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. — VNS