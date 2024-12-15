Transition to sustainability an urgent task: policymakers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s transition to a sustainable economy is not only an urgent task but also a strategic opportunity to enhance competitiveness, improve quality of life and protect the environment, said policymakers at the 2024 Workers’ Forum for the Environment on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành said the country needed a comprehensive strategy that would involve inter-sectoral and interregional cooperation, promote innovation in production and foster a green, environmentally friendly economy with active participation from businesses, households, and individuals.

Thành highlighted the necessity of prioritising policies that promote clean technology, renewable energy, and environmentally friendly investments. Collaboration between the government and businesses was essential to create legal frameworks that would support sustainable production and consumption practices.

A significant focus lies in developing a circular economy by shifting from the conventional 'produce–consume–dispose' model to a 'reduce–reuse–recycle' approach, according to Thành. This transition will minimise resource waste and environmental damage and enhance global competitiveness by creating added value for businesses and communities.

The roadmap for emissions reduction includes stringent monitoring of high-pollution industries and encouraging the adoption of green technologies that produce no greenhouse gas emissions. Waste should be seen as a valuable resource rather than a burden.

“Turning waste into a resource for the country’s economic development requires robust waste segregation, the establishment of modern recycling facilities, and fostering research and application of advanced waste treatment technologies,” he said.

Energy Transition

Nguyễn Tuấn Quang, Deputy Director of the Department of Climate Change under MoNRE, said that transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy would offer Việt Nam a chance to restructure its economy sustainably. Such efforts would improve economic competitiveness while unlocking trade and investment opportunities.

He advised the government to invest in key areas of focus including institutional frameworks, legal and policy systems, and the implementation of a green action plan.

Việt Nam’s total greenhouse gas emissions are approximately 450 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, with the energy sector accounting for two-thirds or 280 million tonnes, according to the ministry. Within this, electricity generation contributes half or 140 million tonnes.

By 2050, renewable energy is projected to supply 67–71 per cent of electricity, a substantial increase from the current 15 per cent.

Legal frameworks to encourage renewable energy development were essential, Quang said, noting recent government policies promoting clean energy. He called on workers to embrace green initiatives, such as optimising renewable energy generation processes and encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable habits in their daily lives.

“Simple actions like conserving electricity and planting trees can contribute significantly to environmental protection,” he said. VNS