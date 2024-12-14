EVN signs contract for national grid power supply project for Côn Đảo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and the consortium of PC1 Group Joint Stock Company and Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 4 (PC1-PECC4) have signed a contract for the EPC package of the project to supply power from the national grid to Côn Đảo, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

The signing ceremony, held on December 12, was attended by representatives from the State Capital Management Committee, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, EVN, and the EPC consortium.

With a total investment of VNĐ4.923 trillion, the project is set to commence construction in December 2024, spanning Sóc Trăng, Côn Đảo, and adjacent maritime regions. It is expected to begin supplying electricity to Côn Đảo by the fourth quarter of 2025 and to be fully operational by 2026.

The project involves the construction of a 110kV submarine cable line measuring 77.7 kilometres from Vĩnh Châu in Sóc Trăng Province to Côn Đảo. It also includes an 8.5-kilometre underground cable linking the shore entry point on Côn Đảo to the island’s substation and a 17.5-kilometre overhead transmission line from the Vĩnh Châu substation to the submarine cable transition point.

The EPC package, the project’s central component, encompasses design, equipment supply, and construction of the submarine cable section. The consortium of PC1-PECC4 was selected through a rigorous bidding process based on their technical capabilities and relevant experience.

Nguyễn Tài Anh, EVN's Deputy General Director, described this project as one of the company’s flagship initiatives for 2025. He expressed gratitude for the strong support from the Government, various ministries, and provincial authorities in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Sóc Trăng. Their collaboration has been crucial in ensuring the project aligns with all security, safety, and quality standards.

Anh also emphasised the importance of efficient project management and timely execution. EVN has directed its Project Management Board 3 and the EPC contractors to strictly adhere to environmental and safety standards while mobilising resources to expedite the project’s completion.

The successful implementation of this initiative is expected to significantly improve the island’s infrastructure, laying a foundation for sustainable development in the region. — VNS