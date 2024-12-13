Premium shopping event launched in Vũng Tàu City

BÀ RỊA–VŨNG TÀU — A flash sale event of premium branded goods was launched in Vũng Tàu City on Friday to enhance the shopping experience for local residents and boost the local economy.

The 'Branded Goods Promotion – Flash Sale Holiday 2024' event is being held at the Aurora Event Center at 169 Thùy Vân in Vũng Tàu's Ward 8.

Open from 9am to 10pm daily until Sunday, the sale is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

The shopping space features over 120 booths from more than 300 famous global brands such as Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Adidas and Burberry.

Many products will be offered at discounts of up to 80 per cent, providing consumers the opportunity to access premium goods at affordable prices.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phạm Quang Nhật, director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province, said that the event is an significant part of a programme to boost consumption and trade and contribute to developing the local economy.

The event aims to achieve three key objectives: creating opportunities for businesses and merchants in the province to connect directly with consumers, promoting the consumption of high-quality goods and establishing Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu as a sophisticated, modern shopping and tourism hub, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu is the second locality to organise a large-scale branded goods shopping event after HCM City, which reflects the province’s strategic vision to develop its economy through high-quality commercial activities. — VNS