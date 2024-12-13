Vietnam Post launches e-commerce platform for agricultural products

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Post has launched an e-commerce platform to foster the trading of high-quality agricultural products in Việt Nam.

The platform, nongsan.buudien.vn, aims to connect farmers, producers and consumers of agricultural products domestically and internationally, including to foreign markets such as China, South Korea and Japan.

It operates based on four principles: the best quality in the market, the fastest delivery, enhancing cultural value and supporting brand building, marketing and sales.

According to Vietnam Post, the products selected for the platform will be chosen under strict criteria and undergo a quality-checking process in line with national regulations and quality standards, to ensure food safety and protect consumers' health.

The company’s advantages in storage systems, specialised vehicles and experience operating e-commerce platforms will ensure that the products reach consumers fast and in good condition.

Speaking at the launch event on Thursday, Nguyễn Trường Giang, head of the member council at Vietnam Post, said: “Việt Nam is increasingly attracting international attention, not only for being a friendly, peaceful country but also for its cuisine and culture.

“With the mission entrusted by the State to develop new rural areas by selling OCOP (One Commune–One Product) products through e-commerce, we proudly introduce the platform today after many years of work and improvement.”

At the event, Vietnam Post and the social media platform TikTok also signed a cooperation agreement to promote agricultural products and local cultures through short videos and livestream sessions. — VNS