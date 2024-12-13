Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnam Post launches e-commerce platform for agricultural products

December 13, 2024 - 17:29
The platform, nongsan.buudien.vn is the first dedicated to high-quality agricultural products in Việt Nam.
Screenshot of the interface of the platform nongsan.buudien.vn showing promotion banners for agricultural products. — VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Post has launched an e-commerce platform to foster the trading of high-quality agricultural products in Việt Nam.

The platform, nongsan.buudien.vn, aims to connect farmers, producers and consumers of agricultural products domestically and internationally, including to foreign markets such as China, South Korea and Japan.

It operates based on four principles: the best quality in the market, the fastest delivery, enhancing cultural value and supporting brand building, marketing and sales.

According to Vietnam Post, the products selected for the platform will be chosen under strict criteria and undergo a quality-checking process in line with national regulations and quality standards, to ensure food safety and protect consumers' health.

The company’s advantages in storage systems, specialised vehicles and experience operating e-commerce platforms will ensure that the products reach consumers fast and in good condition.

Speaking at the launch event on Thursday, Nguyễn Trường Giang, head of the member council at Vietnam Post, said: “Việt Nam is increasingly attracting international attention, not only for being a friendly, peaceful country but also for its cuisine and culture.

“With the mission entrusted by the State to develop new rural areas by selling OCOP (One Commune–One Product) products through e-commerce, we proudly introduce the platform today after many years of work and improvement.”

At the event, Vietnam Post and the social media platform TikTok also signed a cooperation agreement to promote agricultural products and local cultures through short videos and livestream sessions. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Connecting local stores on e-commerce platforms

The Centre for Information and Digital technology has been connecting local departments, agencies and branches with e-commerce platforms and e-commerce service providers to deploy the Flagship Store model of local stalls on e-commerce platforms.

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN-Index expected to grow in 2025

Mirae Asset Securities maintains an optimistic view of the VN-Index for December, citing robust demand and liquidity, with potential to exceed the 1,300-point threshold. Looking ahead to 2025, key factors driving growth include strong manufacturing performance bolstered by reliable electricity supplies, Việt Nam’s strategic position in attracting foreign investment and a recovering domestic consumption market.
Economy

B2C e-commerce market in bloom

It has been projected by 2025, the country’s e-commerce market will surpass US$25 billion, according to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Economy

VN to regulate digital assets with digital law

"When digital assets are officially defined and regulated, it will contribute to protecting user rights, minimising risks, promoting the digital economy, attracting investment and enhancing innovation," said the Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Blockchain Association (VBA).
Economy

Việt Nam, China ink protocol on railway transport cooperation

Director General of the Việt Nam Railway Authority Trần Thiện Cảnh said the annual conference is held on a rotation basis between the two countries to negotiate, resolve issues, and reach agreement on annual amendments and supplements to the Việt Nam-China railway protocol.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom