Việt Nam, China ink protocol on railway transport cooperation

HÀ NỘI — A protocol related to railway transport cooperation between Việt Nam and China was signed at the 44th Việt Nam-China border railway conference held in Hà Nội on December 12.

Director General of the Việt Nam Railway Authority (VNRA) Trần Thiện Cảnh, who is also head of the Vietnamese delegation to conference, said the annual conference is held on a rotation basis between the two countries to negotiate, resolve issues, and reach agreement on annual amendments and supplements to the Việt Nam-China railway protocol.

After two working days, issues related to cross-border railway transport between Việt Nam and China have been agreed upon by the two sides’ delegations, Cảnh said.

Agreement reached in many provisions in the protocol will promptly address emerging issues during implementation, align with practical realities, and facilitate the international transport of goods, passengers and tourists between the two countries, he added.

Yang Bin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Railway Nanning Bureau Group Co., Ltd, who is also head of the Chinese railway delegation, affirmed that with the promotion of strategic development connections, the two countries have favourable conditions to strengthen their friendly railway cooperation.

Yang expressed his belief that under the guidance of the two countries' highest leaders, the two sides’ railway sector will seize opportunities, support each other, promote comprehensive and practical cooperation, and continue to expand transit and immigration potential, thus contributing to both countries' socio-economic development.

Delegates agreed on matters related to transport organisation, passenger and cargo transportation, information equipment, and other technical issues, which will benefit the railway sectors of the two sides, contributing to promoting the socio-economic and culture development, as well as tightening the friendly railway cooperation in particular, and the relations between Vietnam and China in general.

The VNRA has been tasked with collaborating with the National Railway Administration and the State Railway Group of China to study amendments to the 1992 Việt Nam-China Border Railway Agreement, aiming to separate state management from activities of enterprises.

The Vietnamese side hopes to receive effective cooperation and support from the China State Railway Group during the exchange and negotiation process to amend the agreement. — VNS