133 enterprises honoured with National Quality Awards 2021-2023

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has endorsed three years of awards recognising exceptional achievements at a national level, in companies and organisations, who collectively are responsible for close to 170,000 workers.

He signed three decisions to grant the National Quality Awards to enterprises recognised in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, 61 organisations and businesses received the award, including 19 that achieved the golden prize. In 2022, 49 organisations and businesses were honoured, with 22 earning the golden prize. By 2023, 23 organisations and businesses were awarded, including 11 golden prizes.

To date, 2,163 organisations and enterprises have been recognised with the National Quality Award.

The award-winning enterprises collectively achieved estimated revenues exceeding VNĐ500 trillion (US$19.6 billion), profits surpassing VNĐ36 trillion, and contributed over VNĐ32 trillion to the State budget, while creating jobs for nearly 170,000 workers.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Standards, Metrology and Quality, Trần Hậu Ngọc, said that the National Quality Award is the only quality-focused honour at the national level.

Annually approved by the Prime Minister, it recognises businesses with exceptional achievements in enhancing product and service quality, competitiveness, operational efficiency and integration into regional and global markets, while contributing positively to society and the community.

In 2021, the Standing Agency of this award nominated two businesses for the Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA), hosted by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation (APQO).

The nominees, including TH Milk Food Joint Stock Company (Nghệ An Province) and Khánh Hòa Salanganes Nest Soft Drink Joint Stock Company (Khánh Hòa Province), secured the highest recognition, the World Class Award, in the large manufacturing enterprise category.

To date, 55 Vietnamese enterprises have earned this prestigious international award.

The award ceremony for the National Quality Awards and the Global Performance Excellence Awards for 2021-2023 will take place on December 18 at the Military Theatre in Hà Nội. — VNS