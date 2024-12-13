Cao Bằng, China’s Baise city forge stronger economic ties

CAO BẰNG — An economic and trade cooperation talks between the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng and Baise city of China’s Guangxi took place in Cao Bằng city on December 13.

Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc said in the coming time, Cao Bằng will actively collaborate with Baise city to boost trade promotion and export-import activities via holding international trade fairs, exhibitions, and business networking events. It will also build border gate infrastructure, improve customs clearance services, and encourage firms from Cao Bằng and Baise to join trade fairs hosted by them.

She highlighted the need to diversify the range of goods exchanged through the border gates, with a particular focus on expanding the list of fruits allowed into the Chinese market. This move aims to ensure that agricultural products flow efficiently and flexibly to China, thereby preventing congestion at border checkpoints.

Both sides reached a consensus on accelerating the opening and upgrade of border gates and enhancing transportation connectivity. Key projects include the opening of the Po Peo (Vietnam) - Yuewei (China) border gate pair and exploring the construction of a smart border gate between Tra Linh (Vietnam) and Longbang (China). Additionally, procedures will be finalised for a dedicated goods transport route at the Soc Giang (Vietnam) - Pingmeng (China) border gate.

Vice Mayor of Baise city Li Jianhua suggested that both sides continue streamlining the flow of goods to reduce congestion at border gate pairs, promoting exchanges and cooperation, particularly in economic and commercial activities, while accelerating the construction of smart border gates to improve customs clearance efficiency. She also urged the swift reopening of border gate pairs that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The talks reaffirmed the achievements in cooperation between Cao Bang and Baise city across various fields, with a particular focus on recommending upgrade for the Tra Linh (Vietnam) - Longbang (China) border gate pair to international status, including the Na Doong (Vietnam) - Na Ray (China) customs clearance route.

In a related event, the 2024 Cao Bang - Baise International Trade Fair, themed “Promoting comprehensive cooperation, sustainable development”, kicked off just a day earlier, as part of a trade promotion programme between Cao Bang and Guangxi.

Ngọc revealed that the total export-import turnover through Cao Bang's border gates is estimated at US$900 million this year, up 21.9% from 2023.

With its advantageous geographical location, convenient border gate system, and improving transportation infrastructure, Cao Bang is poised to further solidify its position as a key overland gateway connecting Việt Nam and ASEAN countries with the Chinese market, she said.

Vice Mayor Li noted that the fair serves as a platform for both localities to boost trade in various sectors, including agricultural processing, household appliances, mechanical equipment and electronics.

The event will run until December 17, featuring nearly 200 domestic and foreign enterprises and 350 booths. — VNS