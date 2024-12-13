Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam remains prime destination for Malaysian investors: MBCV

December 13, 2024 - 18:27
Việt Nam’s strategic policies, young workforce, and increasing focus on sustainability make it a prime destination for Malaysian investors, aligning closely with the vision of Malaysian business leaders, affirmed Angus Liew, president of the Malaysian Business Chamber Vietnam (MBCV)
Malaysian Business Chamber Vietnam participate in a discussion panel at the ASEAN Business Summit 2024. – Photo Courtesy of Malaysian Business Chamber Vietnam

CAMBODIA -- Việt Nam’s strategic policies, young workforce, and increasing focus on sustainability make it a prime destination for Malaysian investors, aligning closely with the vision of Malaysian business leaders, affirmed Angus Liew, president of the Malaysian Business Chamber Vietnam (MBCV)

The affirmation was made at the ASEAN-Malaysian Business Chambers Summit in Cambodia, which underscored the unity and influence of Malaysian business communities across Southeast Asia, further strengthening regional economic co-operation.

The summit, organised by the Malaysian Business Chamber Cambodia, highlighted the collective influence of Malaysian business chambers across ASEAN.

For the first time, chambers from Việt Nam, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Indonesia came together under the unified platform of MBCs ASEAN, emphasising the importance of collaboration in promoting cross-border trade and investment.

The summit, which featured 300 participants, provided a valuable platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing with fellow Malaysians.

Experts and businesses at the summit confirmed that Việt Nam continues to be a key economic force within ASEAN, showcasing remarkable resilience and opportunity.

With GDP growth projected at 6.1 per cent in 2024 and foreign direct investment exceeding US$20 billion, the nation is strengthening its position as a hub for regional and global trade.

The MBC Vietnam representative emphasised the importance of leveraging collective expertise to unlock new opportunities. Their efforts have been instrumental in strengthening partnerships between Malaysian businesses in Việt Nam and their ASEAN counterparts, fostering innovation and supporting Việt Nam’s growing focus on green and sustainable development.

Under the guidance, MBC Vietnam has facilitated key foreign investment projects, promoted bilateral trade, and supported Việt Nam's ambitious economic transformation. The chamber’s initiatives align with Việt Nam’s evolving economic landscape, which prioritises sustainability, digital transformation, and diversified trade partnerships.

Malaysia is currently Việt Nam's second-largest trading partner in ASEAN and the 11th largest trading partner global, with two-way trade increasing from over $8 billion to over $14 billion between 2014 and 2022.

In the foreseeable future, the two nations hope to raise the amount to $18 billion.

Malaysia is also the second-largest ASEAN investor in Việt Nam and ranks 11th among 143 nations and territories investing in the country, with a total registered capital of over $13 billion.

The ASEAN-Malaysian Business Chambers Summit 2024 serves as a testament to the power of regional collaboration and the vision of leaders. MBC Vietnam’s role in driving economic development and fostering partnerships underscores its commitment to building bridges between Malaysia and Việt Nam.

"MBCV is committed to fostering stronger ties between Malaysian businesses in Việt Nam and our ASEAN neighbours. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth and development of the Malaysian business community in Việt Nam and the broader ASEAN region," Liew said. – VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN-Index expected to grow in 2025

Mirae Asset Securities maintains an optimistic view of the VN-Index for December, citing robust demand and liquidity, with potential to exceed the 1,300-point threshold. Looking ahead to 2025, key factors driving growth include strong manufacturing performance bolstered by reliable electricity supplies, Việt Nam’s strategic position in attracting foreign investment and a recovering domestic consumption market.
Economy

B2C e-commerce market in bloom

It has been projected by 2025, the country’s e-commerce market will surpass US$25 billion, according to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Economy

VN to regulate digital assets with digital law

"When digital assets are officially defined and regulated, it will contribute to protecting user rights, minimising risks, promoting the digital economy, attracting investment and enhancing innovation," said the Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Blockchain Association (VBA).
Economy

Việt Nam, China ink protocol on railway transport cooperation

Director General of the Việt Nam Railway Authority Trần Thiện Cảnh said the annual conference is held on a rotation basis between the two countries to negotiate, resolve issues, and reach agreement on annual amendments and supplements to the Việt Nam-China railway protocol.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom