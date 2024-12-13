Unlocking cooperation potential

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is believed to accelerate the economic relations between Việt Nam and the UK to a new height. It also offers a significant opportunity for businesses to expand their market reach and enhance their competitiveness.
The KP Aerospace Việt Nam company from the Republic of Korea officially opened its factory at Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park after 10 months of construction, marking the second aerospace industry project in the city.
Mirae Asset Securities maintains an optimistic view of the VN-Index for December, citing robust demand and liquidity, with potential to exceed the 1,300-point threshold. Looking ahead to 2025, key factors driving growth include strong manufacturing performance bolstered by reliable electricity supplies, Việt Nam’s strategic position in attracting foreign investment and a recovering domestic consumption market.
Việt Nam’s garment and textile industry needs to develop a closed-loop supply chain with a focus on obtaining self – sufficiency in raw materials in order to meet the rules of origin under the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) for expanding exports to this market.
"When digital assets are officially defined and regulated, it will contribute to protecting user rights, minimising risks, promoting the digital economy, attracting investment and enhancing innovation," said the Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Blockchain Association (VBA).
Director General of the Việt Nam Railway Authority Trần Thiện Cảnh said the annual conference is held on a rotation basis between the two countries to negotiate, resolve issues, and reach agreement on annual amendments and supplements to the Việt Nam-China railway protocol.