Unlocking cooperation potential

December 13, 2024 - 19:43
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is believed to accelerate the economic relations between Việt Nam and the UK to a new height. It also offers a significant opportunity for businesses to expand their market reach and enhance their competitiveness.

Economy

VN-Index expected to grow in 2025

Mirae Asset Securities maintains an optimistic view of the VN-Index for December, citing robust demand and liquidity, with potential to exceed the 1,300-point threshold. Looking ahead to 2025, key factors driving growth include strong manufacturing performance bolstered by reliable electricity supplies, Việt Nam’s strategic position in attracting foreign investment and a recovering domestic consumption market.
Economy

B2C e-commerce market in bloom

It has been projected by 2025, the country’s e-commerce market will surpass US$25 billion, according to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Economy

VN to regulate digital assets with digital law

"When digital assets are officially defined and regulated, it will contribute to protecting user rights, minimising risks, promoting the digital economy, attracting investment and enhancing innovation," said the Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Blockchain Association (VBA).
Economy

Việt Nam, China ink protocol on railway transport cooperation

Director General of the Việt Nam Railway Authority Trần Thiện Cảnh said the annual conference is held on a rotation basis between the two countries to negotiate, resolve issues, and reach agreement on annual amendments and supplements to the Việt Nam-China railway protocol.

