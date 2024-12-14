Canada Brand campaign begins

HCM CITY — The ‘Canada Brand’ campaign began on Friday at Lotte Mart in HCM City’s District 7, showcasing the finest Canadian foods to Vietnamese customers.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the campaign, Annie Dubé, the Canadian Consul General in HCM City, said: “We are pleased to partner with one of the leading food retailers in Việt Nam, Lotte Mart, and with local importers and distributors of Canadian products, to reach more Vietnamese consumers during this campaign.”

“Canadian agri-food products are world-renowned for their quality, safety, and tastiness. And with the entry into force of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement in 2019, Canadian agri-food products have become more affordable than ever before for Vietnamese customers,” Dubé said.

All of the products showcased during the campaign, including lobster, halibut, beef, ginseng, peas, maple syrup, healthy nuts and supplements, benefited from tariff elimination under the CPTPP, she said.

Agri-food and seafood products are an increasingly important component of Canada's trade and bilateral relationship with Việt Nam.

In 2023, the value of Canadian exports of agri-food and seafood to Việt Nam reached almost CAD$423 million (approximately VNĐ7.6 trillion) and accounted for nearly half of Canada’s merchandise trade with Việt Nam.

“Overall, Việt Nam has been Canada’s number one trading partner in ASEAN since 2015. And I firmly believe that there is still a lot of space for growth,” she added.

Vietnamese customers will discover Canada’s premium food, nutritional and beauty products which are more available and affordable to them thanks to the CPTPP.

The event will run at Lotte Mart in HCM City’s District 7 and West Lake in Hà Nội until Sunday. —VNS